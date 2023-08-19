Genshin Impact's Fontaine Archon Quest Act I was full of surprises and twists and turns. Lyney invites Traveler to watch his magic show, but a crime occurs, and the former becomes the main suspect. You must find relevant evidence to prove Lyney's innocence with Navia's help.

Meanwhile, Furina, the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, will be the prosecutor in the trial acting against Lyney. You must challenge her and refute all the false allegations to win the case.

This article will showcase all the evidence you need to present and the claims you have to deny during the trial in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact True Culprit guide: Lyney, all trial answers

First Refutation

Refute Furina's claims (Image via HoYoverse)

The trial in Genshin Impact's True Culprit quest begins with the Hydro Archon making several claims against Lyney. Meanwhile, you must counter these statements with the evidence you have collected so far.

Here are all the claims that you must refute and the evidence to counter them:

Refute: Lyney attacked Halsey.

Evidence: Lyney's statement.

Refute: Lyney kidnapped Halsey.

Evidence: The Voice in the Oratrice Core Chamber.

Refute: Lyney knocked Cowell out.

Evidence: The Young Lady's Clothes.

Furina will question you to provide the evidence to prove that Lyney wasn't in the tunnel when the crime takes place. After a series of dialogues, the Case Record file will automatically open, and you must select Strange Sound During The Magic Show.

Logic Chains

Form a hypothesis (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you must uncover the identity of the True Culprit by forming a hypothesis with Logic Chains.

Logic Chain #1

Question: Who is the True Culprit?

Answer: Cowell

Logic Chain #2

Question 1: How can we envisage Lyney as having been unable to interfere with the crime?

Answer: Lyney's Statement.

Question 2: How can I prove that there was an altercation in the tunnel?

Answer: Strange Soung During The Magic Show.

Question 3: Who is the prime suspect currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity.

Question 4: Where did the missing Halsey go?

Answer: Broken Flower Vase.

Do note that the game does not give enough clues for the final question, so all the answers will form a wrong hypothesis. But you will get more clues later and select Broken Flower Vase.

Logic Chain #3

Question 1: Who is the prime suspect currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity.

Question 2: What item did the culprit use to control the timing of the dissolution?

Answer: Dropped Hook Rope.

Question 3: What item did the culprit use to dissolve Halsey?

Answer: Water from the Primordial Sea.

Question 4: What item did the culprit use to hide the mechanism behind the crime?

Answer: Audience-Side Magic Structure Box.

Second Refutation

Reaching the conclusion (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final stage of the True Culprit trial quest in Genshin Impact. Furina will now present her case by making statements about the events that happened in the tunnel.

Here's how you must deny her:

Refute: Halsey Dissolved.

Evidence: Strange Soung During The Magic Show.

Refute: Infighting between Lyney and Cowell.

Evidence: Broken Flower Vase.

Refute: Lyney knocked Cowell Out.

Evidence: Broken Flower Vase.

This concludes the second Refutation and the final part of Lyney's trial. You can now proceed with the Genshin Impact Archon Quest.