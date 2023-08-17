Genshin Impact released a new World Quest series called Ancient Colors in the 4.0 Fontaine region. The story takes place in the Merusea Village in the Beryl Region. The quest series is divided into three parts. In the first, travelers get an objective - Adjust the position of the prism to let it resonate with the ore. While the task is simple, it can be slightly confusing to some Genshin Impact players as the quest doesn't explain what exactly needs to be done.

This objective is also one of the final tasks in A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson Quest, the first part of the Ancient Colors series. This Genshin Impact article will guide you on how to complete the quest objective.

Genshin Impact: Adjust the position of the prism to let it resonate with the ore quest guide

To adjust the position of the prism to let it resonate with the ore in A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson Quest, you must first move the activated prism and place it nearby the encased ore. Now, hit the prism in the direction of the ore to break it and collect the red stone inside it, as shown in the GIF above.

After collecting the red stone, pick up the activated prism and move towards the nearby deactivated prism and place the prism on the edge of the reddish circle of aura. Once again, hit the activated prism in the direction of the inactive prism to trigger Prismatic Resonance and activate it.

Now, pick up this prism and place it near the waterfall as close as possible but just inside the red circle. You will find another deactivated prism and encased ore near the waterfall. Pick up the deactivated prism and move it slightly closer to the prism that is inside the circle but also not too far from the ore.

Now go back to the activated prism and hit it in the direction of the inactive prism, and activate it. Finally, hit this newly activated prism in the direction of the ore and break it.

Doing so will also spawn an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems. This will complete the Adjust the position of the prism to let it resonate with the ore quest objective.

Once the task is finished, talk to Mamere and head back to her house. After a couple of more scenes, A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson Quest Genshin Impact Quest will end. You obtain the following rewards:

Primogems x50

Mora x30,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Hero's Wit x4

Adventure EXP x300

The second act of the Ancient Colors quest series, A Gradient of Dreams and Ochre, will automatically begin when you complete the first act.