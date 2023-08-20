Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste: Genshin Impact quest guide

Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. It is divided into six parts consisting of different types of puzzles. To trigger this series, you must find paint canvases and solve nearby puzzles. You can start them in any order, but do note that the sixth part will appear only after solving the other five.

Solving a puzzle will spawn an Exquisite Chest, and an NPC Salsa will appear to start the next stage of the quest. Completing the entire Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste quest line will reward you with 155 Primogems from chests, achievements, and completing the puzzles.

This guide will showcase the locations of all six puzzles and also provide their solutions.

Genshin Impact: All Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste puzzle locations and solutions

Puzzle location #1

The first puzzle is located in the west of Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

The first part of this Genshin Impact quest is located on the west of Elynas. You will find three Water Volume Detection Crystals, of which only two can be moved. You must move both to the middle and activate all of them by applying Hydro using the Hydrogranas nearby. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest; open it, and Salsa will appear.

Move the crystal to the marked location (Image via HoYoverse)

After a few dialogues, Salsa will begin the second half of the puzzle. To solve it, move the crystal placed on the road to the spot marked with a red circle. This will trigger another short dialogue and reward you with 20 Primogems.

Puzzle location #2

Pneumousia relay puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The second canvas is located southeast of Elynas. This time there are four Pneumousia Relays. Solving the puzzle is very simple, just hit all of them with the nearby Ousia energy blocks to change their alignments.

This will spawn an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems on the nearby hill. Open it and talk to Salsa to start the next stage.

Move the Pneumousia Relay (Image via HoYoverse)

Move the nearest Pneumousia Relay to the spot marked with the circle. Completing this Genshin Impact quest puzzle will also give you 20 Primogems.

Puzzle location #3

Solve the Pneumousia Lantern puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The third paint canvas is located in the center of Elynas near the Statue of The Seven. It is recommended to use a Bow character to solve this. Hit the Pneumousia crystal to summon the blue ramp. Some parts of the walking platform will appear and disappear depending on the alignment of the crystal.

To solve the puzzle, climb the ramp and collect the Hydro particles. Hit the lantern using your Bow character each time you reach the end of the ramp. This will change its alignment and summon new walking platforms. Open the chest and talk to Salsa.

Move the enhanced crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the puzzle, move the Pneumousia crystal and place it in the marked location. This will give you another 20 Primogems.

Puzzle location #4

Location of the fourth puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth puzzle location is in the West Stopes of Mont Automnequi. Once again, there are a few Water crystals. Use the Hydrogranas to form a Hydro Core and place it in the container near the crystal. Now form another one and stand between the other two of them.

Move the crystal to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the puzzle, move the Crystal from a location marked with a cross and move it to a spot marked with a circle. Talk to Salsa and get another 20 Primogems.

Puzzle location #5

Fifth puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth part of this Genshin Impact quest is located in the north of the Court of Fontaine. This puzzle has several Windmills, so use Anemo to move them. Collect the particles and keep repeating this until you reach your starting point.

Puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Move the Windwill from the cross-marked spot to the red circle. Completing this puzzle will fulfill the prerequisite to unlock the final part of the Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste Genshin Impact World Quest.

Puzzle location #6

The final part of the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The final part of the Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste Genshin Impact World Quest is located right across the domain north of the Court of Fontaine. This time you will find a few Hydro monuments but no canvas nearby.

Defeat the slimes and activate all four totems using Hydrograna. This will spawn a chest, open it, and a small cutscene will trigger.

Light the Hydro monument (Image via HoYoverse)

Now lift the buried Hydro monument to complete the puzzle. This will trigger another cutscene, and a new NPC will appear along with Salsa to conclude the Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste World Quest. This will also unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement - Aesthetics of Ugliness, worth five Primogems.