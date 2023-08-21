Genshin Impact: In Expert Company 1 and 2 locations guide

Fontaine has been out with the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 update for a few days now. Many in the community have already completed the new Archon Quests and might be wondering what to do next. Fortunately, officials have released numerous world quests that can be initiated after the main storyline. You can find a quest series called "In Expert Company" near the Fountain of Lucine.

Help out a group from Liyue Harbor who are learning more about lighting in filmmaking. In the current 4.0 update, the quest has two parts where you must fight mobs and salvage Kamera from the bottom of the sea. This article will guide players on how to trigger these quests and complete them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to In Expert Company? (I)

Location for First world quest (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, you will encounter the Liyue NPCs near the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine. As shown in the images, you will find Xingye, Yifeng, and Ms. Qiu discussing something. Note that you must complete the following pre-requisite quests:

Archon Quest Chpater IV Act I: Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur

Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II: As Light Rain Falls Without Reason

Approach them to trigger a brief dialog and initiate the "In Expert Company? (I)" World Quest.

Find Xingye, Yifeng, and Ms. Qiu here (Image via HoYoverse)

The trio will ask for your assistance to retrieve their Film Kamera. After the conversation, use the quest navigation and head north to find a swarm of Hilichurl near a downed Kamera. Defeat those enemies in order to recover the Film Kamera. After obliterating them all, the dialogue will automatically begin, and you will have completed the quest by the end of it.

Here are the rewards for completing the first part of the quest series:

Hero’s Wit x3

Mora x 21,500

This quest has a sequel called "In Expert Company? (II)," which is also near Opera Epiclese. Given below are brief details about the next part of the Genshin Impact quest series.

Genshin Impact guide to In Expert Company? (II)

Location of Second World Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing Part 1 of the Genshin Impact world quest, you can teleport to another location before returning to Fountain of Lucine. You don't need to wait for a daily server reset and can simply go to this specific location.

Find the Liyue trio here (Image via HoYoverse)

This time, your mission is to retrieve a waterproof box containing their films from the water. There is an enemy nearby, but you can ignore them and pick up the heavy box. Bring the box back to the Liyue trio, and Ms. Qiu will treat you to a meal at Hotel Debord in Fontaine.

Completing the quest will reward players with three Hero's Wit, 31,500 Mora, and Poisson Seafood Soup.