5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters as of December 2021

The hype surrounding the new Genshin Impact characters is always sky-scraping. Players quickly get bored of their existing characters and look forward to new characters with better personalities, looks, and playstyle.

Owing to the Genshin Impact lore and leaks, several characters have been revealed/teased ahead of their release. Here are the five most anticipated characters as of December 2021.

Most popular unreleased Genshin Impact characters

1) Shenhe

Shenhe is a five-star Cryo Polearm unit that Genshin Impact officially revealed before the arrival of the 2.3 patch.

Leakers have already showcased the character's playstyle, and she can constantly deal with AoE Cryo DMG. However, Shenhe might play the role of a support unit in team compositions.

Moreover, the 2.4 beta testers have claimed that Shenhe has received sure buffs ahead of her release. This has further added to the anticipation among players.

2) Yun Jin

Despite being a four-star character, Yun Jin has gained much attention after Genshin Impact introduced her as a Geo Polearm unit.

Yun Jin represents the Chinese orchestra and undoubtedly has a unique personality.

Another reason players want to unlock Yun Jin is because the Geo meta is envisioned to arrive in Genshin Impact in the second phase of the 2.3 update. In teams with characters like Itto, Albedo, Gorou, and Zhongli, Yun Jin will maximize her potential as a support unit.

3) Ayato

Ayato's hype in the Genshin Impact community cannot be compared to any other character so far. This is self-evident from the fact that a five-second voice reveal of Ayato was able to create a larger impact than the entire teaser trailer for Arataki Itto.

Daily Ayato @AyatoDailyyyyy CONGRATULATIONS TO KAMISATO AYATO FOR ONCE AGAIN TRENDING WITH 5 SECONDS OF A VOICE REVEAL, EVEN THOUGH HE IS STILL FACELESS!! CONGRATULATIONS TO KAMISATO AYATO FOR ONCE AGAIN TRENDING WITH 5 SECONDS OF A VOICE REVEAL, EVEN THOUGH HE IS STILL FACELESS!! https://t.co/WS17v81M9Q

Ayato is Ayaka's elder brother and the Genshin Impact lore describes him as a busy person. The mystery around his personality and playstyle has made him one of the most anticipated units in the entire game.

4) Yae Miko

Yae Miko is a prominent character in the Genshin Impact storyline as she saved the traveler and Paimon by giving away Ei's Gnosis to Scaramouche.

Yae Miko was also featured in Gorou's Hangout Event quests, and players are eagerly waiting to unlock her.

As per leaks, Yae Miko will arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.5 update and she might be an Electro Catalyst user.

Yae Miko might come in Genshin Impact with patch 2.5 (Image via mIHoYo)

5) Scaramouche

Kunikuzushi, better known as Scaramouche, has appeared in the Genshin Impact lore on several occasions. He is a Fatui Harbinger and fans have no doubts about his power.

Scaramouche has been portrayed as an antagonist so far, but players have still appreciated his cunning personality. Naturally, he gets away with such behavior because of his genius mind and immeasurable power.

daily scara ✧ @scaraarchive the similarities between scaramouche and albedo... they're country destroyers, synthetic humans, probably hundreds of years old, they're artists, short and pretty 😭 the similarities between scaramouche and albedo... they're country destroyers, synthetic humans, probably hundreds of years old, they're artists, short and pretty 😭 https://t.co/kUh67MuY7X

Honorable mention - Dainsleif

Dainsleif is one of the most mysterious yet important characters in Genshin Impact. He was introduced to travelers in the Bough Keeper World Quest but hasn't returned ever since.

Dainsleif is rumored to be an immortal character and players are naturally curious to discover more of his powers. However, it is safe to assume that he will not be released in Genshin Impact for a long time.

Apart from Shenhe and Yun Jin, there's no information on the release date of the characters mentioned above. They are an essential part of the lore and will become playable soon.

