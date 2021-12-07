Who is Kunikuzushi in Genshin Impact? Everything you must know

Kunikuzushi is one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters ever. Better known as Scaramouche, Kunikuzushi is a Fatui Harbinger.

Scaramouche was first introduced in Genshin Impact during the Unreconciled Stars event ever since players requested miHoYo to make him playable.

Who is Scaramouche in Genshin Impact?

Scaramouche describes himself as a vagrant from Inazuma. He seems like a friendly character, but his true intentions have been lethal for travelers and Paimon.

Players also encounter Scaramouche during the Inazuma Archon Quest. He was about to attack traveler and Paimon yet again, but Yae Miko saved the duo by offering Ei's (Raiden Shogun) Gnosis to him.

As per the story, Scaramouche left the Fatui after getting the Gnosis and he hasn't been mentioned again.

Scaramouche's personality in Genshin Impact

A character's personality always plays a huge role in making them popular among players. Scaramouche's personality seems ideal for an antagonist.

Rumors heard by Genshin Impact NPCs suggest that he isn't well-liked. He leaves no opportunity to insult others and likes having authority. However, he gets away with such behavior because of his genius mind and impeccable power.

It is no surprise that Scaramouche's real name, Kunikuzushi, means country destroyer in Japanese.

Scaramouche also has traditional Japanese attire that includes black shorts, black sandals, and a large hat with four upwards-curving hooks along the circumference.

Scaramouche's element and combat abilities in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche is certain to be a strong Genshin Impact character. He is one of the Fatui Harbingers alongside Childe and Signora. Both Childe and Signora are Genshin Impact's weekly bosses. They can control two elements simultaneously, thanks to the delusions provided to them by Tsaritsa.

Childe has the power of Electro and Hydro, while Signora is a nightmare for players with her Cryo and Pyro powers.

Based on the symbols on his attire, it seems like Scaramouche is an Electro unit. However, the other element that might be a part of his playstyle hasn't been teased yet. The Fatui Harbinger's weapon is also a mystery at the moment, but most players want him to be a Catalyst user.

Scaramouche's appearance, personality, and story have already made him one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters ever. Considering the release of Shenhe and Yun Jin in patch 2.4 and the rumors of Yae Miko's arrival in 2.5, he might become playable in patch 2.6 or even later.

