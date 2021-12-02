Top 5 Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact with interesting personalities

Not every Fatui Harbinger has been revealed in Genshin Impact yet, but those with some personality stand out for a reason.

They're some of the most important characters in the game's storyline. Hence, those who have debuted in some capacity have some lore that dives deeper into their personalities and motivations. Genshin Impact is a game that's a long way away from finishing. This listicle is merely preliminary, as it talks about what's known as of the 2.3 update.

Only one Fatui Harbinger is playable right now, but fans eagerly hope for the likes of Signora and Scaramouche to become playable. Regardless of whether it's copium or not, these Fatui Harbingers have a noticeable fanbase.

Five interesting Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact

5) Pierro

Unlike the other Genshin Impact characters on this list, Pierro hasn't shown up physically in the manga or game. Still, his presence is felt through his off-screen actions. He was the first Fatui Harbinger, and he managed to recruit several others to join the ranks.

His personality is referenced in the Pale Flame artifact set, which states in his own words:

"Proud Fatui comrades, I know your hearts harbor both the fires of rage and the cold of eternal winter. Each one of us has borne witness to the absurd callousness of the foundational principles of this world. So, let us don our masks in mockery of the world as we go forth and rewrite the rules of destiny."

According to the game's lore, Pierro is an incredibly important character, so fans have to wonder about this enigmatic Fatui Harbinger's intentions.

4) Signora

Signora holding Venti's Gnosis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cold, cruel, and haughty are but a few words that describe Signora's personality. Her debut crushing Venti in Genshin Impact was impressive, and it showcased how dangerous a Fatui Harbinger could be.

Signora's arrogance would end up being her downfall, as it leads her to accept the Traveler's duel. She loses and is swiftly executed by the Raiden Shogun. It's during this execution where this Fatui Harbinger becomes desperate and talks down to her executioner.

The Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set also shines some more light on Signora's life before she became a Fatui Harbinger. She was in love with a knight named Rostam, whose death eventually began the downward spiral for Signora.

3) Dottore

The official Genshin Impact manga does a good job shining a spotlight on some characters that otherwise get minimal screentime in-game. Dottore is one example, although he has been referenced a few times in the game.

Essentially, he's a mad scientist with no regard for other human lives. One of the more notable examples is when he turns his own assistant into a Ruin Guard. He's always looking for new experiments, and it's worth noting that he is a capable fighter (defeating Ursa the Drake by himself).

He's not much of a diplomat, and he doesn't personally care that some Fatui perished by Collei's hand. The implication that he helped fix up Scaramouche is also fascinating to ponder.

2) Scaramouche

Scaramouche's debut as a Fatui Harbinger (Image via Genshin Impact)

It makes sense why Scaramouche is one of the most popular Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. The recent storyline development of him being a prototype for Raiden Shogun's puppet is intriguing. Even more interesting is that he went rogue after obtaining the Raiden Shogun's Gnosis.

Fans don't know what happens next in that story, but they do have an idea of Scaramouche's character. He debuted in the Unreconciled Stars event, and he was not a pleasant person. Scaramouche feigned friendliness at first and wanted to dispose of the Traveler.

It's interesting to see a Fatui Harbinger start off life as a crying prototype and then become so cold and calculating in the present.

1) Tartaglia

He's easily the most popular Fatui Harbinger (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also known as Childe, Tartaglia is the only playable Fatui Harbinger. Thus, players learn more about him than they do with others in Genshin Impact. One thing that makes him stand out above his contemporaries is that he's genuinely one of the friendlier Fatui Harbingers in-game.

Despite his charming moments, Genshin Impact players need to remember that Tartaglia lives for the fight. He even fights the player in one of the Archon Quests (and becomes a weekly boss afterward).

Tartaglia also has a Story Quest, where players get a different look at his character. Here, he cares about his little brother, with the latter even humorously inviting the Traveler to Snezhnaya. Tartaglia thanks the player for helping him out on this Story Quest and can't wait to fight them again.

It's also humorous to see him be okay with Zhongli mooching off of him. Ultimately, Tartaglia is the most likable Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact, and his role as a playable character likely means that players will see more of him in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. How do you feel about the Fatui Harbingers? I love them I hate them 1 votes so far