Top 7 materials to farm for Zhongli rerun in Genshin Impact

A Zhongli rerun is likely to occur in Genshin Impact 2.4, so some players may wish to farm some materials beforehand.
Recent Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that Zhongli will be having a rerun. He's one of the most popular characters and is valuable in a wide variety of teams, so many players are bound to try and summon him.
If they're successful, they may wish to build him (assuming they don't have a prior copy). Zhongli's farming materials have been around for a while, meaning that some players won't have to farm too much.
What to farm for a Zhongli rerun in Genshin Impact
7) Mora
Every character in Genshin Impact needs Mora. It's one of the most valuable currencies in-game, making it also common to farm. Most Genshin Impact players need Mora for other characters, so they're bound to have some saved up.
Blossom of Wealth Leyline Outcrops can be found on the map with an icon that resembles a golden cloud.
6) Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
Zhongli needs:
- 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments
- 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks
- 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones
The quantities are small, but they're still essential to farm for maxing out Zhongli's level in Genshin Impact. One can get these Prithiva Topaz materials from:
- Crafting
- Geo Hypostasis
- Primo Geovishap
- Wolf of the North Challenge
5) Basalt Pillar
Only one boss drops Basalt Pillar in Genshin Impact, and that's the Geo Hypostasis. On the bright side, it also drops Prithiva Topaz materials, meaning that Genshin Impact players can kill two birds with one stone by farming this boss.
Travelers should take a Claymore or Geo user to more efficiently defeat this boss. Zhongli needs 46 Basalt Pillars in total.
4) Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Gold
Zhongli needs the following talent level-up materials:
- 3 Teachings of Gold
- 21 Guides to Gold
- 38 Philosophies of Gold
However, they're only available at Taishan Mansion on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
3) Cor Lapis
One hundred sixty-eight of any local specialty can be quite the ordeal to collect. There aren't 168 Cor Lapis to acquire per reset. Instead, there are 142, meaning players would have to wait for one reset to get everything.
Local specialties, including Cor Lapis, reset within 48 hours after the player collects them. It's worth noting that Claymore and Geo users can easily break Cor Lapis rocks to obtain the material.
2) Slime Condensate/Secretions/Concentrate
Any material that is needed in high quantities for both regular ascensions and talent level-ups is something players should prioritize. For Zhongli's ascension, one needs:
- 18 Slime Condensates
- 30 Slime Secretions
- 36 Slime Concentrates
To max out one talent, he needs:
- 6 Slime Condensates
- 22 Slime Secretions
- 31 Slime Concentrates
1) Tusk of Monoceros Caeli
Enter the Golden House only gives rewards once a week. As Tusk of Monoceros Caeli is one of those rewards, it's recommended for Genshin Impact players to farm it as soon as possible.
Zhongli needs six of them to max out a single talent, meaning that aspiring Zhongli mains will have to farm even more to max out the remaining talents.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
