Genshin Impact partners with Val Thorens ski resorts to host mysterious events in the Alps

The Genshin Impact community began the festive season with a bang owing to the return of Dragonspine and Albedo. The game has now announced its partnership with the Val Thorens ski resort for the upcoming weeks of winter.

Here's everything travelers around the world need to know about the partnership between Val Thorens and Genshin Impact.

Dear Travelers,



We have prepared an interesting surprise for you this season!



Starting December 14, Genshin Impact will team up with Val Thorens, the world's highest ski resort in the Alps, to host a series of mysterious events! There will be tons of exciting content! Dear Travelers,We have prepared an interesting surprise for you this season!Starting December 14, Genshin Impact will team up with Val Thorens, the world's highest ski resort in the Alps, to host a series of mysterious events! There will be tons of exciting content! https://t.co/1FHSYFzHf3

Genshin Impact to introduce mysterious real-life events with Val Thorens

Over the years, Val Thorens has made a name for itself in the skiing industry, enabling tourists around the world to take in spectacular views of the Alps.

Genshin Impact is bigger than ever in Europe, particularly France. Within just a year of its release, the title had garnered millions of players from the region. Several streamers from France have risen to prominence by playing Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact won the award for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021, and is clearly on its way to the top of the gacha gaming industry. As such, it's the ideal time for the game's publisher miHoYo to facilitate such unique and unexpected crossovers.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact x Val Thorens collaboration

Val Thorens is popular for its events that revolve around skiing and other snow sports. It is safe to assume that Genshin Impact will help the resort in organizing their regular events but it might include certain elements from the world of Teyvat in them.

In promotional pictures posted by Genshin Impact, fans spotted posters, ski lifts, tunnels, and scenery. However, this is just a teaser and players can expect many mysterious events to arrive soon.

The developers have also promised that a ton of exciting content will be on its way due to the collaboration with Val Thorens. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether the crossover will be part of in-game events as well.

Every time Genshin Impact has tried to incorporate crossovers (Aloy and KFC glider), it has caused some controversy. Hence, it is safe to assume that the Val Thorens collaboration will be restricted to real life skiing events only.

The growing influence of Genshin Impact outside China is certainly commendable. The second phase of the 2.3 update has turned out to be a massive hit, thanks to Arataki Itto and his design, personality, and heart-warming story quest.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee