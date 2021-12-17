Genshin Impact guide to farm Companionship EXP and increase Friendship Level easily

Genshin Impact players earn Companionship EXP through a myriad of activities, which will increase a character's friendship level.

There are ten Friendship Levels in total, each requiring exponentially higher Companionship EXP per level. Most of its rewards are tied to extra lore or voice lines that players can access through the character's 'Profile' section. The last Friendship Level gives players a unique namecard.

Genshin Impact gives players several ways to grind Companionship EXP, which will be detailed in the following sections.

Note: Companionship EXP is doubled in Co-Op mode when applicable.

How to farm Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact to raise a character's Friendship Level

There are several schools of thought regarding the most efficient way to raise a character's Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact. If a player lives a busy life and can't play often, then the Serenitea Pot is viable for farming Companionship EXP.

Travelers must have already unlocked the Serenitea Pot to utilize this feature properly, and then unlock the Realm Dispatch afterward. To place characters here, click on the icon near the top resembling a hand pointing to the top left.

As long as the load isn't full (indicated by a red circle near 'Load'), they can place several characters.

A player's Trust Rank affects how many characters they can place in the Serenitea Pot. The highest number of companions is eight, which Travelers can get at Trust Rank 9. Characters set here will get Companionship EXP every hour based on the teapot's Adeptal Energy.

The rates are:

0 - 2,999: 2 Companionship EXP per hour

2 Companionship EXP per hour 3,000- 5,999: 3 Companionship EXP per hour

3 Companionship EXP per hour 6,000 - 11,999: 4 Companionship EXP per hour

4 Companionship EXP per hour 12,000+: 5 Companionship EXP per hour

To raise Adeptal Energy, place furnishings anywhere in the Serenitea Pot. Remember to use the different isles to maximize the Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players don't acquire the Companionship EXP automatically for these characters. Instead, they must collect it from time to time. To do so:

Talk to Tubby. Go to Trust Rank. Click on the chest icon with a heart below the Companions Hosted section.

Active ways to earn Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact

The previous method is a terrific option for all Genshin Impact players, but there are also more active ways to farm Companionship EXP. The following can be done at any time when they're available:

Bosses

Commissions

Domains

Forging Mystic Enhancement Ores with Magic Crystal Chunks

Ley Line Outcrops

Random Events

There are some limitations to these methods. Bosses, Domains, and Ley Line Outcrops use Original Resin, which means players that run out of this currency will have to wait for it to restock. Alternatively, they will have to use some items to continue farming Companionship EXP this way.

There are only four Commissions every day, meaning there are limited opportunities to do them. Likewise, Genshin Impact players can only do up to ten Random Events a day.

Forging Mystic Enhancement Ores with Magic Crystal Chunks can give players a ton of Companionship EXP immediately if they possess plenty of Magic Crystal Chunks. However, mining them afterward isn't as efficient as farming Bosses and Domains.

