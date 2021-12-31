Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Zhongli and Ganyu banner 4-star characters, release date, and weapons

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed information on the upcoming 4-star characters for Zhongli and Ganyu's rerun banners.

Not only that, but there are also new details on the weapon banner that will run alongside it. Supposedly, the 4-star characters for both Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns are:

Beidou

Xingqiu

Yanfei

The weapon banner that will run alongside it will apparently contain:

Vortex Vanquisher

Amos' Bow

Dragon's Bane

Lithic Blade

Favonius Codex

Favonius Sword

Sacrificial Bow

January 26, 2022, is the release date for these new banners. Both the reruns and this new weapon banner will still be a part of Genshin Impact 2.4.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: 4-star characters on the Zhongli and Ganyu reruns plus info on the weapon banner

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters



5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli

4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei

The latest Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that Beidou, Xingqiu, and Yanfei will accompany Ganyu and Zhongli on their reruns. Both character banners will feature the same 4-star characters, so the only difference is the 5-star character the player wants.

This leak pertains to the second half of Genshin Impact 2.4. For reference, the first half of Genshin Impact 2.4 will have Ningguang, Chongyun, and Yun Jin as the 4-star characters for Shenhe and Xiao's banners.

Weapon banner leak for Genshin Impact 2.4

Both Genshin Impact 2.4 weapon banners have their details leaked, revealing all the supposed 5-star and 4-star weaponry. The leak came from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, although it's not been confirmed as of yet.

In case the post gets taken down, here is a quick summary. The second weapon banner will feature Vortex Vanquisher and Amos' Bow as the 5-star weapons. The 4-star weapons are:

Dragon's Bane

Lithic Blade

Favonius Codex

Favonius Sword

Sacrificial Bow

The 5-star weapons seem to be accurate, according to another leak.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4] Banner 2 - Weapons



Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher [2.4] Banner 2 - WeaponsAmos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher

The Epitome Invocation that will run alongside Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns will feature Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher as the 5-star weapons. Before this Genshin Impact 2.4 banner, Amos' Bow was only featured twice, whereas Vortex Vanquisher was only seen once.

Amos' Bow's secondary stat is ATK%, and its effect is:

"Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 12/15/18/21/24%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8/10/12/14/16% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air for up to 5 times."

Vortex Vanquisher's secondary stat is ATK%, and its effect is:

"Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%."

Release date for these Genshin Impact 2.4 banners

Genshin Impact 2.4's official artwork (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.4 officially launches on January 5, 2022. However, Zhongli and Ganyu's reruns occur in the second half of this update. Thus, players need to add 21 days to the previous date for Zhongli and Ganyu's new release dates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, the release date to keep in mind is January 26, 2022. That date is when both Zhongli and Ganyu's reruns and the second weapon banner start. The preceding banners feature Shenhe's debut and a Xiao rerun alongside a weapon banner featuring Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which 5-star character do you like more? Ganyu Zhongli 2 votes so far