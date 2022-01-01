With Yae Miko’s release set in Genshin Impact 2.5, should fans expect Raiden and Kazuha rerun soon?

Genshin Impact 2.5 is shaping up to be quite the update when it comes to its 5-star characters (Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Kazuha).

Various leaks have touched upon the concept of all three characters appearing in Genshin Impact 2.5. None of them could be verified, but a recent post by the official Genshin Impact Twitter account supports some of those leaks.

The official post showcased Yae Miko's official artwork. It might seem like a random post, but most Genshin Impact fans know it's practically a reveal that a character will soon become playable. In this case, it lines up with the various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks.

Yae Miko's imminent release in Genshin Impact 2.5 supports the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

miHoYo recently revealed Yae Miko's artwork to much fanfare. A character whose artwork is shown on Twitter typically means that they will be playable soon. It's happened with Shenhe and Yun Jin recently, and it happened with older characters like Itto and Gorou as well.

Many Travelers are expecting Yae Miko to be playable soon. The current lineup for Genshin Impact 2.4 is already known, and Yae Miko isn't a part of it. Hence, she will likely be playable in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///



Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

Older Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks also point toward Raiden Shogun and Kazuha appearing in the 2.5 update. It's not yet been confirmed whether these two characters will show up, but several leaks suggest it is likely.

In the same update, the Raiden Shogun will also apparently get a weekly boss. It's unknown if it will be the same one that players fought in Inazuma's Archon Quest or if there will be new mechanics altogether.

Most importantly, this weekly boss will supposedly drop a material that Yae Miko can use.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Some original Kazuha rerun leaks pointed toward him either appearing in Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6. More recent developments now signal that Genshin Impact 2.5 is the more likely possibility of the two.

Like with the Raiden Shogun, Kazuha has never had a rerun before. If these leaks are accurate, then it will be their first rerun in Genshin Impact history.

Another recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leak hinted at a possible banner order for the update. Most fans interpret this riddle as Yae Miko appearing in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5, with the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha reruns appearing afterward.

This leak would point to the following release dates:

February 16, 2022 (Yae Miko)

(Yae Miko) March 9, 2022 (Raiden Shogun & Kazuha reruns)

Genshin Impact 2.5 beta

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Yae is the only new character in 2.5 - Wait for the beta to start for her kit details, Start date is still unknown. Yae is the only new character in 2.5 - Wait for the beta to start for her kit details, Start date is still unknown.

Genshin Impact 2.5 beta hasn't started yet, so Travelers will have to be patient to get more news on Yae Miko. She will supposedly be the only new character in the 2.5 update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Naturally, it isn't known who will be the 4-star characters accompanying her banner or the reruns. Likewise, the weapon banners haven't been confirmed yet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which character do you like more? The Raiden Shogun Yae Miko 0 votes so far