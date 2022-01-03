How to download Genshin Impact 2.4 update before release: Pre-installation guide

Genshin Impact version 2.4 pre-installation is now available to players around the world. Thanks to this unique feature, players can download the upcoming content in advance and access the game right after the server maintenance.

Even though using the pre-installation feature is not a compulsion, it can help players in saving a lot of time after the update is out. Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be released on January 5, 2022, and the developers have given the community enough time to pre-install many of the update's features.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/JHom2awaCx

How to download Genshin Impact 2.4 update

It is worth noting that the pre-installation feature has been available from 7:00 PM on December 30, 2021.

Players on mobile and PC have to follow different procedures to pre-install the upcoming content.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.4 on mobile (iOS and Android)

Players must follow these steps to pre-install a Genshin Impact update on their mobile devices:

Log in to Genshin Impact. Open the Paimon Menu from the top-left corner of the screen. Click on settings (the gear icon). Click on Other. Choose the Pre-Install now option. Players can confirm the pre-installation only if their device has enough space to download the update.

Pre-Install Now option in Genshin Impact on mobile (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another method to preinstall the update is by clicking on the cloud icon named 'Pre-Install Resource Package'. The icon appears after booting up the game and players must not click on the 'Tap to Begin' option.

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact users on mobile platforms cannot play the game during pre-installation.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.4 on PC

To activate the pre-installation feature on PC, Genshin Impact players first have to update the game's launcher. After updating the launcher, they'll notice a Game Pre-Installation option right next to the Launch button.

Genshin Impact 2.4 pre-installation on PC (Image via Genshin Impact)

After clicking on the Game Pre-Installation icon, the launcher will automatically begin the download. Luckily, PC players can enjoy playing Genshin Impact in the meantime.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming 2.4 update is easily one of the best in Genshin Impact's history. It is loaded with a ton of new content and players cannot wait to explore the brand new Enkanomiya region and play with Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Edited by Danyal Arabi