Genshin Impact 2.6 may rerun Ayaka banner, as per speculations

Genshin Impact recently featured Ayaka in an announcement regarding the 2.6 livestream. In the official announcement's artwork, players can spot the traveler (Aether), Ayato, and Ayaka standing right next to each other.
Considering that Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun were the hosts of the 2.5 livestream and that their banners were later included in the update, players are now assuming that Ayaka's rerun banner is scheduled to arrive in patch 2.6.
Here's why Genshin Impact version 2.6 might feature a rerun banner for Ayaka.
Ayaka's rerun banner in Genshin Impact might arrive in the second phase of 2.6 update
The likes of Lumie recently confirmed that the first phase of the 2.6 update will include Ayato's banner and a character event wish-2 banner for Venti. This naturally implies that even if Ayaka is returning, her banner will be a part of the second phase.
There are several reasons why players are confident about witnessing Ayaka's rerun banner in version 2.6. First and foremost, she is Ayato's younger sister and banners are often released according to the storyline. It won't be a surprise if Ayato's upcoming story quest includes Ayaka as well.
Moreover, Ayaka's rerun banner hasn't arrived for a long time. In fact, she's one of the few characters who are yet to have a rerun banner before patch 3.0.
This is why it makes perfect sense for Genshin Impact to bring Ayaka back soon after Ayato becomes playable. The five-star Hydro Sword character could synergize well with his sister during combat, as she is a five-star Cryo Sword user.
Other rerun banner and weapons banner for second half of Genshin Impact 2.6 update speculated
Ever since patch 2.3 introduced the character event wish-2 banner, it is common for players to see two characters returning together. Even though there are two separate banners with different five-star characters, the four-star characters and the pity count is common.
Hence, alongside Ayaka, players might be able to unlock Kazuha in the second phase of the 2.6 update. The five-star Anemo support user could also make the most of the 75% Anemo DMG bonus in the Spiral Abyss, and he's expected to play an important role in upcoming quests as well.
Accordingly, the weapon banner should feature the signature five-star weapons for Kazuha and Ayaka. While the Anemo support character works best with Freedom Sworn, the Cryo sub-DPS unit unleashes her true potential with Mistsplitter Reforged.
All in all, Genshin Impact version 2.6 seems to be loaded with a ton of content and some exciting banners. As of now, version 2.5 is live with events like Three Realms Gateway Offering, Divine Ingenuity, and Of Drink A-Dreaming.