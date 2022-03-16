Genshin Impact 2.6 may rerun Ayaka banner, as per speculations

Genshin Impact recently featured Ayaka in an announcement regarding the 2.6 livestream. In the official announcement's artwork, players can spot the traveler (Aether), Ayato, and Ayaka standing right next to each other.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact

Considering that Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun were the hosts of the 2.5 livestream and that their banners were later included in the update, players are now assuming that Ayaka's rerun banner is scheduled to arrive in patch 2.6.

Here's why Genshin Impact version 2.6 might feature a rerun banner for Ayaka.

Ayaka's rerun banner in Genshin Impact might arrive in the second phase of 2.6 update

The likes of Lumie recently confirmed that the first phase of the 2.6 update will include Ayato's banner and a character event wish-2 banner for Venti. This naturally implies that even if Ayaka is returning, her banner will be a part of the second phase.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Leaked still from upcoming Version Update Preview, confirmed by WFP.



[Speculation] May or may not support Ayaka rerun for second half of 2.6. [Reliable] Leaked still from upcoming Version Update Preview, confirmed by WFP.[Speculation] May or may not support Ayaka rerun for second half of 2.6. https://t.co/ER55zJbRZe

There are several reasons why players are confident about witnessing Ayaka's rerun banner in version 2.6. First and foremost, she is Ayato's younger sister and banners are often released according to the storyline. It won't be a surprise if Ayato's upcoming story quest includes Ayaka as well.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Kamisato Ayato's Story Quest "Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I" and an unknown Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will be released in Version 2.6.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.6 BETA] Archon Quest & Story QuestKamisato Ayato's Story Quest "Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I" and an unknown Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will be released in Version 2.6.※ Subject to change. [2.6 BETA] Archon Quest & Story QuestKamisato Ayato's Story Quest "Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I" and an unknown Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will be released in Version 2.6.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Moreover, Ayaka's rerun banner hasn't arrived for a long time. In fact, she's one of the few characters who are yet to have a rerun banner before patch 3.0.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.



Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKThe characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." [ ⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️ ]The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due."

This is why it makes perfect sense for Genshin Impact to bring Ayaka back soon after Ayato becomes playable. The five-star Hydro Sword character could synergize well with his sister during combat, as she is a five-star Cryo Sword user.

Other rerun banner and weapons banner for second half of Genshin Impact 2.6 update speculated

Ever since patch 2.3 introduced the character event wish-2 banner, it is common for players to see two characters returning together. Even though there are two separate banners with different five-star characters, the four-star characters and the pity count is common.

Hence, alongside Ayaka, players might be able to unlock Kazuha in the second phase of the 2.6 update. The five-star Anemo support user could also make the most of the 75% Anemo DMG bonus in the Spiral Abyss, and he's expected to play an important role in upcoming quests as well.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



(Source:



[Datamined - GI Front] 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 provides a 75% Anemo damage bonus.

This strongly suggests either Venti and/or Kazuha will be receiving a rerun in 2.6.

Accordingly, the weapon banner should feature the signature five-star weapons for Kazuha and Ayaka. While the Anemo support character works best with Freedom Sworn, the Cryo sub-DPS unit unleashes her true potential with Mistsplitter Reforged.

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh As per request from a kind GI account, I will announce the second half of 2.6 banners. The latest information I have is as follows:

All in all, Genshin Impact version 2.6 seems to be loaded with a ton of content and some exciting banners. As of now, version 2.5 is live with events like Three Realms Gateway Offering, Divine Ingenuity, and Of Drink A-Dreaming.

