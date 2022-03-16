Genshin Impact Smooth fruit juice recipe for "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event

Genshin Impact’s new event “Of Drink A-Dreaming" ends within a week and has already proved to be successful lighthearted content. The event hires Travelers as bartenders, where players will have to complete daily requests while unlocking new recipes. It also has various challenges that reward players with primogems and an event-exclusive namecard.

Players will also get the chance to make drinks for familiar faces such as Venti, Rosaria, Shenhe, and many more. The event has daily requests, which can be confusing since they use certain keywords that require players to make additional changes to the recipe. This article will list recipes to make Smooth fruit juice and more.

Lisa 🌺 | erc 🍜 @alisayamin Alphabetical list of all drink recipes for genshin bartender event~ Made it easier to score for the bartender challenge Alphabetical list of all drink recipes for genshin bartender event~ Made it easier to score for the bartender challenge 😂 https://t.co/N6DdosYZ3x

Genshin Impact: All drink recipes revealed along with Smooth fruit juice and many more

Of Drink A-Dreaming gameplay (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to complete customer requests where they have to prepare the assigned drink within the time limit. A lot of requests will contain terms like “fizzier coffee,” “extra sweet,” “extra milk,” where players will have to add more foundation ingredients or flavorings to match the request.

During the bartender challenges, players will also encounter requests where the NPC does not know the name of the drink but describes how the drink tastes in Genshin Impact.

Some of such requests in “Of Drink A-Dreaming" are:

Smooth juice drink - Sweet Cider Lake (1 Juice as foundation x 2 Milk for flavoring)

- Sweet Cider Lake (1 Juice as foundation x 2 Milk for flavoring) Purest juice - Gray Valley Sunset (3 Juice as foundation)

- Gray Valley Sunset (3 Juice as foundation) Smooth afternoon tea - Scholar's Afternoon (2 Tea for foundation x 1 Milk as flavoring)

- Scholar's Afternoon (2 Tea for foundation x 1 Milk as flavoring) Sweet-sour tea - Tart Brilliance (2 Tea for foundation x 1 Lemon for flavoring)

All recipes in “Of Drink A-Dreaming” in Genshin Impact

Players can unlock new recipes by mixing different amounts of foundation and flavorings. The three main foundation ingredients are Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Additionally, there are several ingredients used for flavoring as well:

Milk

Cocoa Paste

Fizzy Water

Caramel

Lemon

Mint

The Genshin Impact event wants players to collect a total of 21 recipes to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and many more. All 21 recipes are as follows:

Drinks with Coffee as Foundation

Athenaeum: 3 Coffee

Caramel Pinecone: 1 Coffee x 1 Milk x 1 Caramel

Foamy Reef: 1 Coffee x 1 Fizzy Water

Golden Eden: 3 Coffee x 1 Milk

Moonlit Alley: 1 Coffee x 1 Milk x 1 Cocoa Paste

Night of Swirling Stars: 1 Coffee x 2 Milk

Drinks with Tea as Foundation

Boreal Watch: 1 Tea x 1 Milk x 1 Mint

Brightcrown: 1 Tea x 2 Milk

Laughter and Cheer: 1 Tea x 1 Milk x 1 Cocoa Paste

Love Poem: 1 Tea x 1 Milk x 1 Caramel

Misty Garden: 3 Tea

Scholar's Afternoon: 2 Tea x 1 Milk

Tart Brilliance: 2 Tea x 1 Lemon

Drinks with Juice as Foundation

Barbatos' Boon: 1 Juice x1 Fizzy Water x1 Mint

Birch Sap: 2 Juice x1 Lemon

Dawning Dew: 2 Juice x1 Fizzy Water

Gray Valley Sunset: 3 Juice

Snow- Covered Kiss: 2 Juice x1 Milk

Sweet Cider Lake: 1 Juice x2 Milk

Blended drinks

Dusk: 1 Tea x2 Juice

Stroke of Night: 1 Coffee x1 Tea x1 Milk

The “Of Drink A-Dreaming” event ends on March 21, 2022. Players have five more days to complete the event and all its challenges to receive rewards like primogems, hero wits, and many more in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi