Genshin Impact "The Perfect Bartender" event guide: All recipes and guide to make drinks

The Perfect Bartender is a nickname for players who unlock every drink recipe in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming. This bartender event has two different gameplays called Tavern Tales and Bartender Challenge.

On the first gameplay, players will interact with familiar faces like Kaeya and Rosaria to gather their order. Then, create a mix similar to their preferences to obtain Primogems. For the second gameplay, players must complete a challenge where multiple customers come to the bar simultaneously and order their drinks.

Once all the challenges are completed, players have the opportunity to unlock recipes they didn't have yet. Here are all the recipes for the bartender event and how to unlock them.

How to unlock drink recipes in Of Drink A-Dreaming in Genshin Impact

Talk to Luca to enter the tavern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players should clear three steps to unlock a new recipe in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming. Before starting, make sure to be in the right location for the bartender event. Talk to Luca outside Angel's Share tavern to enter the event location.

Upon entering the tavern, talk to Charles and request to make drinks behind the counter. Follow the steps below to create a drink:

Select a minimum of three ingredients and a maximum of five (Example: 3 Coffee). Shake the mixer according to the arrow on the screen. Choose a cup on the right side of the players' screen.

New recipe unlock notification (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Travelers have completed all the steps, they have successfully created a drink. If the ingredients they choose match any locked recipes in the event, they will receive a notification at the bottom of the screen.

All recipes in the bartender event in Genshin Impact

Players can check all unlocked recipes on Drink Archive/Recipes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can unlock a new recipe by using the correct foundations and flavorings in Of Drink A-Dreaming. Currently, there are a total of 21 recipes in the bartender event:

Coffee based drinks

Athenaeum: 3 Coffee

3 Coffee Golden Eden: 3 Coffee, 1 Milk

3 Coffee, 1 Milk Night of Swirling Stars: 1 Coffee, 2 Milk

1 Coffee, 2 Milk Caramel Pinecone: 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel Moonlit Alley: 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste Foamy Reef: 1 Coffee, 1 Fizzy Water

Tea based drinks

Scholar's Afternoon: 2 Tea, 1 Milk

2 Tea, 1 Milk Brightcrown: 1 Tea, 2 Milk

1 Tea, 2 Milk Boreal Watch: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Mint

1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Mint Laughter and Cheer: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste Tart Brilliance: 2 Tea, 1 Lemon

2 Tea, 1 Lemon Misty Garden: 3 Tea

3 Tea Love Poem: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

Juice based drinks

Sweet Cider Lake: 1 Juice, 2 Milk

1 Juice, 2 Milk Dawning Dew: 2 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water

2 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water Barbatos ' Boon: 1 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water, 1 Mint

' 1 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water, 1 Mint Gray Valley Sunset: 3 Juice

3 Juice Snow - Covered Kiss: 2 Juice, 1 Milk

- 2 Juice, 1 Milk Birch Sap: 2 Juice, 1 Lemon

Blended drinks

Stroke of Night: 1 Coffee, 1 Tea, 1 Milk

1 Coffee, 1 Tea, 1 Milk Dusk: 1 Tea, 2 Juice

The Perfect Bartender that manages to collect all the recipes in Of Drink A-Dreaming will receive an event-limited namecard, 'Celebration: Binge Vessel.'

