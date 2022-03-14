How to unlock drink recipes in Genshin Impact "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event

Genshin Impact's current event, 'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' allows players to be bartenders for a few weeks and serve drinks to patrons. Some of the familiar customers are Kaeya, Rosaria, Diluc, Beidou, Eula, Jean, Lisa, Ningguang, Shenhe, and Zhongli.
During the challenge, Travelers will mix various foundations and flavorings with the mixer to create a variety of drinks. The foundations of this event are Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Meanwhile, the flavorings are divided into Milk, Cocoa Paste, Fizzy Water, Caramel, Lemon, and Mint. With so many ingredients, there are bound to be many different and interesting drinks. The article below will provide the recipe for all the drinks in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.
How to unlock and complete drink recipe in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming
Players can unlock a recipe in the event 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' in Genshin Impact by adding specific ingredients to the mixer, mixing the drink by following the direction of the arrows, and choosing a cup size. The drink size can be randomly selected unless it is for a specific character.
For recipes, gamers can check the list below and follow the ingredients list to create their desired drinks.
- Athenaeum: Coffee x3
- Barbatos' Boon: Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint
- Birch Sap: Juice x2 + Lemon
- Boreal Watch: Tea + Milk + Mint
- Brightcrown: Tea + Milk x2
- Caramel Pinecone: Coffee + Milk + Caramel
- Dawning Dew: Juice x2 + Fizzy Water
- Dusk: Tea + Juice x2
- Foamy Reef: Coffee x2 + Fizzy Water
- Golden Eden: Coffee x2 + Milk
- Gray Valley Sunset: Juice x3
- Laughter and Cheer: Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste
- Love Poem: Tea + Milk + Caramel
- Misty Garden: Tea x3
- Moonlit Alley: Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste
- Night of Swirling Stars: Coffee + Milk x2
- Scholar's Afternoon: Tea x2 + Milk
- Snow-Covered Kiss: Juice x2 + Milk
- Stroke of Night: Coffee + Tea + Milk
- Sweet Cider Lake: Juice + Milk x2
- Tart Brilliance: Tea x2 + Lemon
Once the ingredients have been selected, players will automatically go to the next step, where they need to tap the arrow according to the one shown on the screen. Each time after reaching this step, the arrow direction will be random, so there is no point in memorizing the previous arrow order.
For the final step, gamers will need to choose the cup size by observing the meter on the right side of the screen. If they want to create drinks for the sake of unlocking recipes, then they can choose any size from Small Cup, Medium Cup, or Large Cup.
If Travelers follow these steps correctly, then at the end of the bartending animation, a notification will appear at the bottom of their screen to show that a new recipe has been unlocked.
By unlocking all of the recipes, players will obtain an event-limited name card called 'Celebration: Binge Vessel' in the game.
