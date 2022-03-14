How to unlock drink recipes in Genshin Impact "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event

Genshin Impact's current event, 'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' allows players to be bartenders for a few weeks and serve drinks to patrons. Some of the familiar customers are Kaeya, Rosaria, Diluc, Beidou, Eula, Jean, Lisa, Ningguang, Shenhe, and Zhongli.

During the challenge, Travelers will mix various foundations and flavorings with the mixer to create a variety of drinks. The foundations of this event are Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Meanwhile, the flavorings are divided into Milk, Cocoa Paste, Fizzy Water, Caramel, Lemon, and Mint. With so many ingredients, there are bound to be many different and interesting drinks. The article below will provide the recipe for all the drinks in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

How to unlock and complete drink recipe in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming

Players can unlock a recipe in the event 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' in Genshin Impact by adding specific ingredients to the mixer, mixing the drink by following the direction of the arrows, and choosing a cup size. The drink size can be randomly selected unless it is for a specific character.

Select ingredients to be added into the mixer (Image via Genshin Impact)

For recipes, gamers can check the list below and follow the ingredients list to create their desired drinks.

Athenaeum: Coffee x3

Coffee x3 Barbatos' Boon: Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint

Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint Birch Sap: Juice x2 + Lemon

Juice x2 + Lemon Boreal Watch: Tea + Milk + Mint

Tea + Milk + Mint Brightcrown: Tea + Milk x2

Tea + Milk x2 Caramel Pinecone: Coffee + Milk + Caramel

Coffee + Milk + Caramel Dawning Dew: Juice x2 + Fizzy Water

Juice x2 + Fizzy Water Dusk: Tea + Juice x2

Tea + Juice x2 Foamy Reef: Coffee x2 + Fizzy Water

Coffee x2 + Fizzy Water Golden Eden: Coffee x2 + Milk

Coffee x2 + Milk Gray Valley Sunset: Juice x3

Juice x3 Laughter and Cheer: Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste

Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste Love Poem: Tea + Milk + Caramel

Tea + Milk + Caramel Misty Garden: Tea x3

Tea x3 Moonlit Alley: Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste

Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste Night of Swirling Stars: Coffee + Milk x2

Coffee + Milk x2 Scholar's Afternoon: Tea x2 + Milk

Tea x2 + Milk Snow-Covered Kiss: Juice x2 + Milk

Juice x2 + Milk Stroke of Night: Coffee + Tea + Milk

Coffee + Tea + Milk Sweet Cider Lake: Juice + Milk x2

Juice + Milk x2 Tart Brilliance: Tea x2 + Lemon

Follow the arrow direction (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the ingredients have been selected, players will automatically go to the next step, where they need to tap the arrow according to the one shown on the screen. Each time after reaching this step, the arrow direction will be random, so there is no point in memorizing the previous arrow order.

Choose any drink cup size (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final step, gamers will need to choose the cup size by observing the meter on the right side of the screen. If they want to create drinks for the sake of unlocking recipes, then they can choose any size from Small Cup, Medium Cup, or Large Cup.

New recipe unlock notification (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Travelers follow these steps correctly, then at the end of the bartending animation, a notification will appear at the bottom of their screen to show that a new recipe has been unlocked.

By unlocking all of the recipes, players will obtain an event-limited name card called 'Celebration: Binge Vessel' in the game.

