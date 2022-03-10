Genshin Impact Bartender event (Day 1): How to make Moonlit Alley, Gray Valley Sunset, and Tea

A new type of event, 'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' is now available for the Asia server in Genshin Impact. During the event, players can mix drinks using the given foundation and flavorings at their customers' request.

The bartender event will be available from March 10, 10:00 AM (Server Time) until March 21. There are two types of gameplay for this event, and gamers can play the first one today. In the Tavern Tales gameplay, Travelers should tend familiar faces in the bar and mix drinks according to their request.

How to complete Tavern Tales challenge for Day 1 in Genshin Impact

On the first day of Of Drink A-Dreaming in Genshin Impact, the only available gameplay is Tavern Tales. You must talk to familiar faces, hear their stories, and mix the drinks.

The characters available for the first day are Kaeya, Rosaria, and Diluc. All three of them have different tastes and order various drinks. Follow the recipes below to make the drinks they ordered.

1) Moonlit Alley

Choose the right Foundation and Flavorings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Add Coffee, Milk, and Cocoa Paste Mix the drink according to the orders displayed on your screen Choose the Large Cup

2) Tea

Choose Tea three times for Rosaria's drink (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria orders tea without any specific instructions, meaning that you have more freedom to make what kind of tea she wants. However, she does not want a Large Cup.

Select Tea three times Mix the drink according to the orders displayed on your screen Choose the Medium Cup

3) Gray Valley Sunset

Add Juice three times for Diluc's drink (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the other hand, Diluc gives players the freedom to choose which drink size cup they want, but with specific instructions for the foundation and flavorings.

Add Juice three times. Mix the drink according to the orders displayed on your screen Choose the Medium Cup

Bartender Challenge gameplay in Of Drink A-Dreaming

Bartender Challenge is currently unlocked (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second gameplay in Of Drink A-Dreaming is Bartender Challenge, where you must serve drinks simultaneously to multiple customers within the time limit.

Unfortunately, the gameplay will remain locked until the fourth day of the event. Later, you can start the Bartender Challenge by talking to Charles at Angel's Share tavern. The event includes four different challenges in which you must complete the customer's order within the time limit to earn a higher score.

Serve multiple customers at the same time (Image via HoYoverse)

If you do not complete the corresponding drinks within the time limit, the order will be regarded as unsuccessful and will not obtain points. Since there are multiple customers simultaneously, you can click on their portraits to check their requests. In addition, you can choose which customer to serve first instead of the sequence in which the order appears.

Once players complete all orders from the Tavern Tales challenge, they will receive the Primogem rewards automatically without needing to open the Event Page.

