×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact "Of Drink A-Dreaming" Drink recipes and how to unlock them

All 21 drink recipes in Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event (Image via miHoYo)
All 21 drink recipes in Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event (Image via miHoYo)
Aakrit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Feature

The latest Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact has allowed Travelers to become bartenders. There are two sections in the event called Tavern Tales and the Bartender Challenge.

Players are expected to interact with the likes of Zhongli and Diluc in Tavern Tales, and after completing all the quests, they can start the Bartender Challenge and make their own drinks.

During the event, Travelers are recruited by Luka to experience the life of a bartender, unlock all drink recipes to obtain the namecard style "Celebration: Binge Vessel" and other rewards. View details here: hoyolab.com/article/3714058#GenshinImpact https://t.co/9dEoQplTqM

There are a total of 21 drink recipes in the ongoing event of Genshin Impact version 2.5, and here's a quick guide for players to unlock them.

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event all recipes revealed

Before moving to drinks, it is important to understand that there are three Foundations including Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Thereafter, there are several Flavorings like Mint, Milk, Caramel, Fizzy Water, Cocoa Paste, and Lemon.

yayy!! kaeya, rosaria, and diluc are in the new genshin bartender event! https://t.co/IDzZnMsbzh

When making a drink, it is important to use Foundations and Flavorings in the right quantity.

The 21 drinks that are available in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event are:

Coffee based drinks

  • Athenaeum- 3 Coffee
  • Golden Eden- 3 Coffee + 1 Milk
  • Night of Swirling Stars- 1 Coffee + 2 Milk
  • Caramel Pinecone- 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel
  • Moonlit Alley- 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste
  • Foamy Reef- 1 Coffee + 1 Fizzy Water

Tea based drinks

  • Scholar's Afternoon- 2 Tea + 1 Milk
  • Brightcrown- 1 Tea + 2 Milk
  • Boreal Watch- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Mint
  • Laughter and Cheer- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste
  • Tart Brilliance- 2 Tea + 1 Lemon
  • Misty Garden- 3 Tea
  • Love Poem- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel

Juice based drinks

  • Sweet Cidar Lake- 1 Juice + 2 Milk
  • Dawning Dew- 2 Juice + 1 Fizzy Water
  • Barbatos' Boon- 1 Juice + 1 Fizzy Water + 1 Mint
  • Gray Valley Sunset- 3 Juice
  • Snow- Covered Kiss- 2 Juice + 1 Milk
  • Birch Sap- 2 Juice + 1 Lemon

Blended drinks

  • Stroke of Night- 1 Coffee + 1 Tea + 1 Milk
  • Dusk- 1 Tea + 2 Juice
Also Read Article Continues below

Unlocking all the aforementioned drinks in the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event will help players in owning the Celebration: Binge Vessel Namecard. The special event item won't return, and now is the only time for players to grab it.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी