Genshin Impact "Of Drink A-Dreaming" Drink recipes and how to unlock them

The latest Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact has allowed Travelers to become bartenders. There are two sections in the event called Tavern Tales and the Bartender Challenge.
Players are expected to interact with the likes of Zhongli and Diluc in Tavern Tales, and after completing all the quests, they can start the Bartender Challenge and make their own drinks.
There are a total of 21 drink recipes in the ongoing event of Genshin Impact version 2.5, and here's a quick guide for players to unlock them.
Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event all recipes revealed
Before moving to drinks, it is important to understand that there are three Foundations including Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Thereafter, there are several Flavorings like Mint, Milk, Caramel, Fizzy Water, Cocoa Paste, and Lemon.
When making a drink, it is important to use Foundations and Flavorings in the right quantity.
The 21 drinks that are available in the Of Drink A-Dreaming event are:
Coffee based drinks
- Athenaeum- 3 Coffee
- Golden Eden- 3 Coffee + 1 Milk
- Night of Swirling Stars- 1 Coffee + 2 Milk
- Caramel Pinecone- 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel
- Moonlit Alley- 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste
- Foamy Reef- 1 Coffee + 1 Fizzy Water
Tea based drinks
- Scholar's Afternoon- 2 Tea + 1 Milk
- Brightcrown- 1 Tea + 2 Milk
- Boreal Watch- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Mint
- Laughter and Cheer- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste
- Tart Brilliance- 2 Tea + 1 Lemon
- Misty Garden- 3 Tea
- Love Poem- 1 Tea + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel
Juice based drinks
- Sweet Cidar Lake- 1 Juice + 2 Milk
- Dawning Dew- 2 Juice + 1 Fizzy Water
- Barbatos' Boon- 1 Juice + 1 Fizzy Water + 1 Mint
- Gray Valley Sunset- 3 Juice
- Snow- Covered Kiss- 2 Juice + 1 Milk
- Birch Sap- 2 Juice + 1 Lemon
Blended drinks
- Stroke of Night- 1 Coffee + 1 Tea + 1 Milk
- Dusk- 1 Tea + 2 Juice
Unlocking all the aforementioned drinks in the Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming event will help players in owning the Celebration: Binge Vessel Namecard. The special event item won't return, and now is the only time for players to grab it.
