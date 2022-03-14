Genshin Impact Bartender event: How to make Sweet Cider Lake, Golden Eden, Night of Swirling Stars, and more recipes

Once in a while, Genshin Impact will release a light-hearted event with no combat involved, and 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' is one of them. While it is an easy event, it is still a success among the community due to brand new gameplay and interactions among playable characters.

As a bartender, players must gather all 21 recipes to unlock an event-limited namecard. While certain beverages like coffee are simple to make, other drinks such as Foamy Reef need some experimentation. This article will list all of the drink recipes from Genshin Impact's 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event.

All 21 recipes in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming

Since there are a lot of foundations and flavorings, players may not be able to acquire all the recipes by randomly experimenting. There are three types of foundations: Coffee, Tea, and Juice. Meanwhile, there are six flavorings: Milk, Cocoa Paste, Fizzy Water, Caramel, Lemon, and Mint.

The drinks in Of Drink A-Dreaming are divided into four types:

Coffee Tea Juice Blend

Players can follow the recipe below to unlock and obtain all the recipes from the event.

All drinks in the Coffee category (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Coffee recipes

Athenaeum - Coffee x3 Golden Eden - Coffee x2, and Milk x1 Night of Swirling Stars - Coffee x1, and Milk x2 Caramel Pinecone - Coffee x1, Milk x1, and Caramel x1 Moonlit Alley - Coffee x1, Milk x1, and Cocoa Paste x1 Foamy Reef - Coffee x2, and Fizzy Water x1

All drinks in the Tea category (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Tea recipes

Scholar's Afternoon - Tea x2, and Milk x1 Brightcrown - Tea x1, and Milk x2 Boreal Watch - Tea x1, Milk x1, and Mint x1 Laughter and Cheer - Tea x1, Milk x1, and Cocoa Paste x1 Tart Brilliance - Tea x2, and Lemon x1 Misty Garden - Tea x3 Love Poem - Tea x1, Milk x1, and Caramel x1

All drinks in the Juice category (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Juice recipes

Sweet Cider Lake - Juice x1, Milk x2 Dawning Dew - Juice x2, Fizzy Water x1 Barbatos' Boon - Juice x1, Fizzy Water x1, and Mint x1 Gray Valley Sunset - Juice x3 Snow-Covered Kiss - Juice x2, and Milk x1 Birch Sap - Juice x2, and Lemon x1

All drinks in the Blend category (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Blend recipes

Stroke of Night - Coffee x1, Tea x1, and Milk x1 Dusk - Tea x1, and Juice x2

Besides unlocking all recipes, there is also gameplay where players interact with playable characters like Kaeya, Diluc, and Rosaria. Players need to mix their favorite drink and serve it to them. If Travelers manage to make a mix similar to their order, they can receive Primogem rewards after a simple cutscene.

Another new piece of gameplay that was unlocked yesterday was the Bartender Challenge, which is essentially the hard mode of the event. Gamers need to complete as many incoming orders as they can to receive a score and get the rewards.

