Genshin Impact Drink recipes: Stroke of night, Dawning Dew, Sweet Cider lake, Brightcrown, and more

The new bartender event called “Of Drink A-Dreaming” has been a huge success among the Genshin Impact community. In a fun, light-hearted event, players are recruited as bartenders by Luka, an NPC from Angel’s Share tavern.

Travelers will have the opportunity to prepare drinks for familiar faces such as Beidou, Venti, Eula, and many more. Completing certain challenges will unlock achievements for players and they can also claim an event-exclusive name card if they can collect all 21 of the drink recipes.

The article will cover recipes for the drinks Stroke of Night, Dawning Dew, Sweet Cider lake, Brightcrown, and many more.

Genshin Impact: All drink recipes including Stroke of night, Dawning Dew, Sweet Cider lake, Brightcrown, and many more

Of Drink A-Dreaming Gameplay (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of Drink A-Dreaming is a time-gated event with a total of four challenges where each task has a time limit as well. Players will definitely have a much easier time completing these tasks if they already know the recipes.

With coffee, tea, and juice as the main foundation ingredients, players can make these drink recipes:

Tea recipes

Coffee recipes

Juice recipes

Blend recipes

Players can consult the infographic below to prepare all 21 drink recipes:

All drink recipes (Image via Genshin Impact)

As seen from the infographics, players can prepare:

Brightcrown by mixing one tea and two milk

by mixing one tea and two milk Dawning Dew by mixing two juice and one fizzy water

by mixing two juice and one fizzy water Sweet Cide lake by mixing one juice and two milk

by mixing one juice and two milk Stroke of Night by mixing one tea, one coffee, and one milk.

Players can also consult the infographic below to prepare drinks for patrons such as Rosaria, Venti, and many more. Doing so will reward players with Primogems and other rewards.

Drink recipes for patrons (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, it is important to note that if players complete all the drink requests received from all characters, then they will not be able to make any more drinks until the next day. Players will still be able to enter the tavern, but won't be able to interact with most objects and cannot prepare new drinks.

Therefore, it is advised that players try to unlock new recipes in between requests or wait till the fourth day of the event. This is because players can only make an unlimited number of drinks after the fourth day.

