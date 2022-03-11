Genshin Impact Bartender event (Day 2): How to make Love Poem, Coffee, and Misty Garden

A simple event of bartender life is currently ongoing in Genshin Impact. In 'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' Travelers have the opportunity to meet certain playable characters and mix their favorite drinks.

Tavern Tales, one of the gameplays in 'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' requires players to create a non-alcoholic drink for customers. On day 2, three new familiar faces come to the bar and request their mix. Here is how players can create Love Poem, Coffee, and Misty Garden.

How to complete Tavern Tales challenge for Day 2 in Genshin Impact

Of Drink A-Dreaming day 2 in Genshin Impact features three playable characters: Lisa, Jean, and Zhongli. Each of them has a different taste in drinks, resulting in a variety of water that needs to be prepared by Travelers.

Follow the steps below to mix each of the drinks and receive the rewards.

1) Love Poem for Lisa

Lisa's order in Tavern Tales (Image via HoYoverse)

The Electro librarian requests a Love Poem with extra sweetness. Then, pour the drink into a Medium-sized cup to complete the order.

Add Tea, Milk, and 3x Caramel Mix the drink following the arrow Select the Medium-sized cup

2) Coffee for Jean

Jean's order in Tavern Tales (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean has the easiest order so far as she only wants a simple coffee with a Medium-sized cup.

Add Coffee three times Mix the drink following the arrow Select the Medium-sized cup

3) Misty Garden for Zhongli

Zhongli's order in Tavern Tales (Image via Genshin Impact)

The former Geo Archon wants a strong tea, implying players to add more Tea foundations. In addition, Zhongli does not request for a specific drink size, allowing players to choose whichever size they want.

Add Tea 5 times into the cup Mix the drink following the arrows on the screen Select the Small cup

Once gamers complete the orders and give the drinks to their respective characters, a cutscene will appear, and they will receive their rewards automatically.

Note that all Tavern Tales challenges will be unlocked on the third day of the event, and gamers can complete all of them to receive Primogems. Then, a new gameplay called Bartender Challenges will be unlocked on the fourth day for more prizes.

Genshin Impact is currently in phase 2 of version 2.5, indicating that the announcement of special program 2.6 might be released anytime soon. In the next live stream, the developers may reveal more about the new character, Kamisato Ayato, and the new area: The Chasms.

