Genshin Impact bartender drink recipes: How to make Barbatos Boon, Tart Brilliance, Night of Swirling Stars, and more

'Of Drink A-Dreaming,' a new bartending event, has proven to be a tremendous hit with the Genshin Impact community. Luka, an NPC from Angel's Share tavern, recruits players as bartenders in a lighthearted event.

Travelers will be able to make drinks for familiar faces such as Zhongli, Shenhe, and others. Players can earn rewards and Primogems by completing various objectives, and if they gather all 21 drink recipes, they will receive an event-exclusive name card.

This article will list the recipes to make Barbatos Boon, Tart Brilliance, Night of Swirling Stars, and more.

Genshin Impact: All drink recipes, including Barbatos' Boon, Tart Brilliance, Night of Swirling Stars, and many more

Players mostly stumble upon a specific recipe by luck as there are many foundations and flavoring in the event that can be chosen from. Some of the recipes in Of Drink A-Dreaming are:

Barbatos' Boon

The recipe for Barbatos' Boon includes Juice as the foundation, Fizzy Water, and Mint as the flavorings.

Tart Brilliance

This drink can be made by adding two Teas for foundation and one Lemon for the flavoring.

Night of Swirling Stars

Night of Swirling Stars is a coffee that requires one Coffee and two Milk as the ingredients.

Stroke of Night

To make Stroke of Night, players need one of Coffee, Tea, and Milk in the mixer.

Dusk

Dusk is a Blend drink, and players need one Tea and two Juices to make this mix.

Other drink recipes in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming

Bartender Challenges require players to know every recipe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Drinks in Coffee category

Athenaeum: 3 Coffee

3 Coffee Golden Eden: 3 Coffee, 1 Milk

3 Coffee, 1 Milk Caramel Pinecone: 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel Moonlit Alley: 1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

1 Coffee, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste Foamy Reef: 1 Coffee, 1 Fizzy Water

Drinks in the Tea category

Scholar's Afternoon: 2 Tea, 1 Milk

2 Tea, 1 Milk Brightcrown: 1 Tea, 2 Milk

1 Tea, 2 Milk Boreal Watch: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Mint

1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Mint Laughter and Cheer: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste

1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Cocoa Paste Misty Garden: 3 Tea

3 Tea Love Poem: 1 Tea, 1 Milk, 1 Caramel

Drinks in Juice category

Sweet Cider Lake: 1 Juice, 2 Milk

1 Juice, 2 Milk Dawning Dew: 2 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water

2 Juice, 1 Fizzy Water Gray Valley Sunset: 3 Juice

3 Juice Snow - Covered Kiss: 2 Juice, 1 Milk

- 2 Juice, 1 Milk Birch Sap: 2 Juice, 1 Lemon

Bartender Challenge, one of the gameplays in the bartender event, requires players to know most of the recipes to complete customers' orders quickly. Once the task is finished with a high score, they can get Primogems as rewards from the event page.

