×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact leak reveals Dendro Archon's possible appearance

This is what the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact might look like (Image via Sportskeeda)
This is what the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact might look like (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Feature

Every nation in Genshin Impact has its own Archon, and Sumeru is no exception. The residents worship Lesser Lord Kusanali, who is the Dendro Archon.

The hype for Sumeru and Kusanali is unreal, primarily because Dendro is the only element that is still not playable in Genshin Impact. Even though players can find enemies like Dendro Slimes, there are no playable characters that currently have a Dendro vision.

Sumeru will be released with version 3.0, and leaks have already revealed the possible appearance of the Dendro Archon.

Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact will use a female child character model

As per the alleged alternate account of reliable leaker Uncle DD, Dendro Archon Lesser Lord Kusanali will use the female child character model. This means that she'll have a body type similar to Qiqi and Klee.

[Alleged!DD Alt Account](Translation) Change the body shape to [female child] and add some details for reference.(Context) Dendro Archon appearance. https://t.co/TRUKdPl9ua

The leaker also used an image for reference but clearly specified that this is not how the Archon really looks.

The Dendro Archon is expected to have a much more detailed outfit that suits her persona. She is the God of Wisdom and flowers, and her outfit would include such elements.

Clarification:- The image on the right is what Alleged!DD referenced for his leak--the image itself is not the Dendro Archon's design.- According to him, she still uses the female child (Klee/Qiqi) model. We replaced the actual word used (l*li) as it is controversial. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

The response towards the possible appearance of Dendro Archon has been mixed. While some players have found the design adorable, others find it interesting that an Archon will have the character model of a child.

Other interesting facts about Lesser Lord Kusanali in Genshin Impact

It is worth noting that as per the lore, Kusanali is the youngest Archon in Teyvat. Even though she is 500 years old (revealed by Zhongli), it is a relatively young age for a god.

In contrast, Morax (Zhongli) was 6000 years old at the time of his supposed death. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Dendro Archon used the character model of a female child.

Apart from her appearance, there isn't a lot of information on Lesser Lord Kusanali. Dainsleif criticized her during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, but the people of Sumeru love their Archon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can look forward to more information on Lesser Lord Kusanali as we move closer to patch 3.0. Before that, patch 2.6 will release a new region and character called The Chasm and Ayato, respectively.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी