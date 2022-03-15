Genshin Impact leak reveals Dendro Archon's possible appearance

Every nation in Genshin Impact has its own Archon, and Sumeru is no exception. The residents worship Lesser Lord Kusanali, who is the Dendro Archon.

The hype for Sumeru and Kusanali is unreal, primarily because Dendro is the only element that is still not playable in Genshin Impact. Even though players can find enemies like Dendro Slimes, there are no playable characters that currently have a Dendro vision.

Sumeru will be released with version 3.0, and leaks have already revealed the possible appearance of the Dendro Archon.

Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact will use a female child character model

As per the alleged alternate account of reliable leaker Uncle DD, Dendro Archon Lesser Lord Kusanali will use the female child character model. This means that she'll have a body type similar to Qiqi and Klee.

The leaker also used an image for reference but clearly specified that this is not how the Archon really looks.

The Dendro Archon is expected to have a much more detailed outfit that suits her persona. She is the God of Wisdom and flowers, and her outfit would include such elements.

The response towards the possible appearance of Dendro Archon has been mixed. While some players have found the design adorable, others find it interesting that an Archon will have the character model of a child.

Other interesting facts about Lesser Lord Kusanali in Genshin Impact

It is worth noting that as per the lore, Kusanali is the youngest Archon in Teyvat. Even though she is 500 years old (revealed by Zhongli), it is a relatively young age for a god.

In contrast, Morax (Zhongli) was 6000 years old at the time of his supposed death. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Dendro Archon used the character model of a female child.

Apart from her appearance, there isn't a lot of information on Lesser Lord Kusanali. Dainsleif criticized her during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, but the people of Sumeru love their Archon.

Players can look forward to more information on Lesser Lord Kusanali as we move closer to patch 3.0. Before that, patch 2.6 will release a new region and character called The Chasm and Ayato, respectively.

Edited by Danyal Arabi