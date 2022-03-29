When is Genshin Impact 2.6 update releasing worldwide? Official schedule revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 is releasing in just a few days, and players won't have to wait much longer to explore the game's newest expansion. Areas like the Chasm, events like the Irodori Festival, and tons of other new content will all come with this update.

Fans will definitely want to stay on top of the update's release, as once it arrives, they can begin wishing on new character banners featuring 5-stars like Venti and Kamisato Ayato. This looks like one of the game's biggest updates so far, and fans won't want to miss out. Here's when it is set to release.

Official update release date of Genshin Impact 2.6

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View details here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.

Genshin Impact's latest update is set to begin its maintenance on March 30 at 6:00 am (UTC+8). This maintenance will last around 5 hours, and once it ends players can begin the new update.

This new version will bring the return of several popular 5-star characters like Venti and Kamisato Ayaka, while also introducing the brand new 5-star Kamisato Ayato.

Kamisato Ayato is a unique 5-star Hydro sword user who can dish out tons of damage with ease, making him quite popular in the community.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!
Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!

Ayato will arrive alongside several powerful 4-star characters including Xiangling, Sucrose, and Yun Jin. This banner looks to be a great one to summon on, and players will definitely want to use their hard earned Primogems to get this new 5-star unit.

Thanks to the maintenance rewards, fans will even have an extra 600 Primogems to wish with once the Genshin Impact 2.6 update goes live.

Update countdown and more

This countdown is set for when the Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance is expected to end, though it may end slightly sooner or later depending on how quickly the update is pushed through. Players will want to make sure their accounts are ready for the update by preloading and spending their resin before the maintenance arrives.

Once the maintenance is complete, the 2.6 update will begin, along with the new events, areas, and quests. The new banners will also arrive with the update, giving players plenty of time to summon for the characters they are looking forward to. This update will definitely be full of content to enjoy, and fans won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to be one of the biggest updates to the game so far, and players definitely won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish