Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayato & Venti banner release time and date officially revealed

The wait for Genshin Impact fans is over as the new 2.6 update will drop on March 30, 2022, along with the upcoming character banners. The 2.6 Special Program revealed Kamisato Ayato and Venti’s banner in the first half of the update.

Recent tweets by the official Genshin Impact Twitter account revealed the official banners and the 4-stars appearing on the banners alongside Ayato and Venti. Here's a look at the official release time and date for Ayato & Venti banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Official dates for Ayato & Venti’s banner and 4-star characters revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact







#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!

With the release of the 2.6 update, players will finally have the chance to summon the new event-wish character banners. Phase-1 will bring Kamisato Ayato and Venti, who will be available on the banners for around 20-21 days. Hence, Ayato and Venti’s banner will be active from March 30 to April 19.

Based on the official announcements, the 4-star characters that will appear on Venti and Ayato banners in Genshin Impact will be similar. The 4-star characters added to these banners are:

Sucrose - Anemo support

Xiangling - Pyro DPS

Yunjin - Geo support

4-stars characters appearing on Ayato and Venti's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-stars appearing on Genshin Impact banners look very enticing since all these three characters can contribute great value to teams and are very flexible to use.

When equipped with a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer, Sucrose can reduce opponents’ resistance to particular elements and group enemies with her abilities.

Xiangling can fulfill the role of Pyro DPS or as a Pyro driver to trigger vaporize reactions with Kamisato Ayato. The goal is to use Xiangling’s Elemental Burst along with Kamisato Ayato’s Elemental Skill or Burst.

Yunjin is a Geo support who can use her passive talents and Elemental Burst to provide an additional Normal Attack damage boost that will amplify Ayato DPS output.

Kamisato Ayato is a 5-star Hydro sword user who has great potential as the main damage dealer in teams. Like Childe, he can change stance during his Elemental skill, which immensely increases his normal attack speed. He can also use his Elemental Burst to either increase his on-field DPS or support other party members.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact







#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Ballad in Goblets" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Windborne Bard" Venti (Anemo)!

Venti is one of the best support characters on Genshin Impact rosters and is known for his crowd control abilities. The Anemo Archon can use his Elemental Burst to create a vortex that will pull in all the nearby enemies and trap them inside the vacuum.

All the characters in the event wish banners have received huge drop rate boosts, which will help players get either of these 4-stars as well as their desired 5-star. With this update, Kamisato Ayato will make his first appearance on the featured banners, while Venti will have his second rerun.

Edited by Danyal Arabi