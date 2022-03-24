Genshin Impact 2.6 banners: Ayato banner 4-stars and weapons leaked ahead of official release

Genshin Impact's new 2.6 update is a week away and fans are eagerly waiting for Ayato and Venti’s banner to drop. However, the 2.6 Special Program did not mention the 4-stars appearing on the banners.

Fortunately, recent leaks have revealed the 4-star characters who will have a boosted drop rate on the feature banners. Additionally, weapons for the phase-1 banners have also been revealed.

This article will cover all the 4-star characters and weapons appearing on Ayato’s banner.

Genshin Impact: 4 stars characters and weapons coming to 2.6 banners with Ayato

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Venti | Ayato

Elegy | Haran



4 - Yun Jin | Sucrose | Xiangling [2.6 Banner 1]Venti | AyatoElegy | Haran- Yun Jin | Sucrose | Xiangling [2.6 Banner 1]Venti | AyatoElegy | Haran4⭐- Yun Jin | Sucrose | Xiangling

Ubatcha posted a Twitter post that revealed the 4-star characters that will appear with Ayato in his banner. The latest leak by uBatcha reveals the following 4-stars:

Yunjin (Geo)

Sucrose (Anemo)

Xiangling (Pyro)

This is a great banner for players to summon characters on. While Ayato will be a great addition to teams as an on-field / off-field damage dealer and Hydro applicator, the rest of the characters have roles they too excel at.

Despite being a 4-star, Xiangling is one of the best Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Her elemental burst can deal AoE pyro damage with great multipliers and is easy to trigger reactions with other elements. Sucrose has great crowd control with her abilities and can provide additional EM from her passive talents.

Yunjin has talents that grant teammates 30 stacks of additional damage bonus on Normal Attacks. The damage bonus is based on Yun Jin's current DEF. Having such a diverse banner is sure to benefit players wishing on it.

Similarly, the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) was also leaked by some of the most reliable sources in the community. The weapons that will appear alongside Elegy for the End and Harran Geppaku Futsu are:

Rust (Bow - ATK%)

The Flute (Sword - ATK%)

The Widsith (Catalyst - Crit DMG)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm - EM)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore - ER%)

There’s no doubt that Ayato fans will try to summon Haran Geppaku Futsu if they successfully obtain Ayato. However, there are also some excellent 4-star weapons that players should try to get their hands on if they have enough Primogems to summon on the weapon banner in Genshin Impact.

Keep in mind that the 2.6 update and the banners share the same release date. Players will finally have the chance to wish on these banners after the Genshin Impact 2.6 patch update at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. This is a general estimate since there will be 5-hour long of maintenance before the update is released.

Edited by Srijan Sen