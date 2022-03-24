Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leak: 4-star characters and weapons revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have finally revealed the 4-star characters and weapons for the first banners.

Travelers already knew that Ayato and Venti would be featured in the first phase, but the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream revealed nothing about the 4-star characters.

The latest leaks reveal that the following 4-star characters will appear alongside Ayato and Venti:

Sucrose

Yun Jin

Xiangling

Similarly, some old weapon banner leaks revealed that Elegy for the End and Haran Geppaku Futsu would be the 5-star weapons in the first Epitome Invocation. Here are the leaked 4-star weapons:

Rust (Bow)

The Flute (Sword)

The Widsith (Catalyst)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Both Ayato and Venti share the same 4-star characters. Here are the last times each of these 4-star characters were featured:

Yun Jin: January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022

January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022 Sucrose: September 1, 2022 - September 21, 2021

September 1, 2022 - September 21, 2021 Xiangling: December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022

Different leakers have said the same thing about the appearances of Yun Jin, Sucrose, and Xiangling in the first Genshin Impact 2.6 banner.

Travelers should note that this version update is scheduled for March 30, 2022, which is also the release date for Ballad in Goblets.

Venti and Ayato have separate Wishes in Genshin Impact 2.6, but they still share the same 4-star characters. These banners serve as the best opportunity for players to get copies of Venti and Ayato as they will have a 50% chance of pulling them whenever they pull a 4-star character.

The characters all have some potent Constellations, so it's something players should consider when rolling for Ayato or Venti.

Travelers are guaranteed to get a 4-star character every 10 pulls, with a 50% chance of getting either Yun Jin, Sucrose, or Xiangling.

Weapon banner leaks

The final banner leak involves the first Epitome Invocation for Genshin Impact 2.6. Based on the image above, which comes from a credible leaker, the following weapons will appear on the banner (including the last time each weapon was featured):

Haran Geppaku Futsu: N/A

N/A Elegy for the End: November 2, 2021 - November 23, 2021.

November 2, 2021 - November 23, 2021. Rust: October 13, 2021 - November 2, 2021

October 13, 2021 - November 2, 2021 The Flute: January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022

January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022 The Widsith: January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022

January 5, 2022 - January 25, 2022 Dragon's Bane: January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022

January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022 Sacrificial Greatsword: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

When is Genshin Impact 2.6's release date?

Venti | Ayato

Venti | Ayato

Elegy | Haran

4⭐- Yun Jin | Sucrose | Xiangling

All of these Event Wishes will share the same release date as the upcoming version update. They should expect all of these new Event Wishes to be released at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. Maintenance times can cause a delay, so it's a general estimation.

It's worth mentioning that the second phase of this update will feature an Ayaka rerun. However, neither the specific 4-star characters nor the weapon banner has been fully leaked yet.

