Genshin Impact maintenance start time, end time, and schedule for version 2.6

Genshin Impact will soon release Ayato and The Chasm with the 2.6 update. Players worldwide have been eagerly waiting for the five-star Hydro Sword character and the new region.

Updates to HoYoverse's action RPG have traditionally arrived after a five-hour server maintenance period, and patch 2.6 will be no exception. The developers' latest post has confirmed the timing and duration of the upcoming server maintenance.

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance start time revealed

As per HoYoverse, the update maintenance for 2.6 will begin on March 30, 2022, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). It will most likely take around five hours, following which players will be able to download and install the new version.

It is worth noting that the pre-installation feature, which allows users to download most of the new resources beforehand, has been activated as well.

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



The maintenance start time for other Genshin Impact server regions is:

Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022, at 3:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 3:30 AM Eastern Time - March 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 10:00 PM

(UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 10:00 PM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM Singapore - March 30, 2022, at 6:00 AM

Genshin Impact release schedule for version 2.6

Players worldwide will be able to install and play Genshin Impact version 2.6 on the following dates and times:

Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time - March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM

(UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM

- March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM Singapore - March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM

After installing the update, players will get 600 Primogems for free as soon as they log in. 300 Primogems are provided as compensation for server maintenance (60 Primogems/hour), and the rest are for bugs in the update.

Moreover, a ton of new content, including quests, events, and The Chasm, will arrive with the 2.6 update. Completing each quest and event challenge will grant players Primogems that they can use to unlock the likes of Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka.

As of now, version 2.5 is nearing its end, and players have a few hours left to complete the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

