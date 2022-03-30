Genshin Impact 2.6 server status and maintenance duration

The worst part about an upcoming update is the five-hour-long maintenance, and Travelers are eagerly looking forward to Genshin Impact 2.6. Any players excited about this update might be disappointed that they cannot play the game at the moment, especially if they don't know when the game is supposed to be playable again.

Basic things to note:

Maintenance begins at 6.00 AM (UTC+8)

Maintenance should end at 11.00 AM (UTC+8)

Compensation includes 300 Primogems (plus 60 per additional hour if it goes overtime)

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to get the Primogems

The mail containing the Primogems will expire in 30 days

All of this information is based on miHoYo's recent patch notes for the game.

Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance details (When will the game be playable again?)

A simple countdown should suffice in letting players know when the game is expected to become playable again. It's based on the patch notes stating:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/03/30 06.00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Recent Version Updates have always started around 11.00 AM (UTC+8), so the time shouldn't be too surprising for players. What might throw some gamers off is Daylight Savings, which is currently active in the United States and Europe. Hence, it might seem like everything is happening an hour later in regions that practice Daylight Savings.

Do note that maintenance should begin five hours earlier than what's shown in the above countdown. That means Travelers will be unable to play the game until maintenance finishes.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ErNogrHqwq

The above countdown also applies to when Kamisato Ayato's debut banner and Venti's rerun will be available. Both characters are immensely popular at the moment, so the start of Genshin Impact 2.6 is something for many Travelers to enjoy. On a more minor note, Sucrose, Xiangling, and Yun Jin are the 4-star characters for both character banners.

This banner's duration is 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, to 5.59 PM on April 19, 2022. Of course, there will also be a weapon banner airing simultaneously for players to spend their Primogems on in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Haran Geppaku Futsu (Sword) and Elegy for the End (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Haran Geppaku Futsu (Sword) and Elegy for the End (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/dVvx8ceMGi

Haran Geppaku Futsu is a brand new 5-star Sword intended to synergize excellently with Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6. Similarly, Elegy for the End is a 5-star Bow that many Venti mains might want. The featured 4-star weapons are:

Rust

The Flute

The Widsith

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Greatsword

This Epitome Invocation has the same duration as the two character banners previously mentioned. That duration is from 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, to 5.59 PM on April 19, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View details here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View details here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View details here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/1YKcDQofhU

Travelers curious to learn more about Genshin Impact 2.6 should check out the recent patch notes. It not only covers when maintenance begins and ends, but it also covers several of the other essential features that new and old players can enjoy in the forthcoming update.

There will be new quests, enemies, and other great content for gamers to enjoy in Genshin Impact 2.6. The Chasm is one of the most anticipated locations for players to visit, especially since Travelers have been looking forward to it for well over a year now.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is expected to last for 42 days, given that previous updates have also lasted that long.

Timezones for when Genshin Impact 2.6 will be playable

Maintenance will last for five hours (Image via miHoYo)

The following timezones contain the start and end times that miHoYo expects maintenance to end for the upcoming update:

HAST: 12.00 PM - 5.00 PM

12.00 PM - 5.00 PM AKDT: 2.00 PM - 7.00 PM

2.00 PM - 7.00 PM PDT: 3.00 PM - 8.00 PM

3.00 PM - 8.00 PM MDT: 4.00 PM - 9.00 PM

4.00 PM - 9.00 PM CDT: 5.00 PM - 10.00 PM

5.00 PM - 10.00 PM EDT: 6.00 PM - 11.00 PM

6.00 PM - 11.00 PM GMT/UTC: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

11.00 PM - 4.00 AM WET: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

11.00 PM - 4.00 AM CET: 0.00 AM - 5.00 AM

0.00 AM - 5.00 AM EET: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

1.00 AM - 6.00 AM MSK: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

1.00 AM - 6.00 AM IST: 3.30 AM - 8.30 AM

3.30 AM - 8.30 AM CST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

6.00 AM - 11.00 AM PST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

6.00 AM - 11.00 AM JST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

7.00 AM - 12.00 PM KST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Travelers can consult with the previous countdown should their timezone not be listed here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul