How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? 2.6 server downtime details

Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance can be inconvenient and confusing for new Travelers, but they should know that it should only last for five hours. Here is a quick primer on what to know:

Its duration is 6.00 AM to 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022.

The game will be unplayable until it finishes.

Travelers will get 60 Primogems per additional hour that maintenance lasts longer than what miHoYo advertised.

Primogem Compensation is 300 Primogems at minimum (even if the update goes live sooner than expected.

All of these details are in line with previous updates, so it shouldn't be surprising to veteran players. Note that the end time is only suggested by miHoYo, and it can always last longer than what's shown.

How long will Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance last? What Travelers should know

Travelers should know that maintenance is usually five hours long (Image via miHoYo)

Not every Traveler will know when 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and 11:00 AM (UTC+8) converts to in their timezone. Daylight Savings began in March, further adding to some players' confusion on the matter.

Fortunately, this article will feature all of the popular timezones associated with Genshin Impact. The first time shown is when maintenance begins, while the latter one is when Genshin Impact 2.6 is playable.

American timezones (happens on March 29, 2022):

HAST: 12.00 PM - 5.00 PM

AKDT: 2.00 PM - 7.00 PM

PDT: 3.00 PM - 8.00 PM

MDT: 4.00 PM - 9.00 PM

CDT: 5.00 PM - 10.00 PM

EDT: 6.00 PM - 11.00 PM

European timezones (some of which start on either March 29 or March 30, 2022, but all of which end on March 30, 2022):

GMT/UTC: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

WET: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

CET: 0.00 AM - 5.00 AM

EET: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

MSK: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

Asian timezones (happens on March 30, 2022):

IST: 3.30 AM - 8.30 AM

CST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

PST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

JST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

KST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Alternatively, Travelers can also use a countdown to see when maintenance ends for the 2.6 update.

Patch notes

miHoYo has already posted the Genshin Impact 2.6 patch notes for curious Travelers to read. It essentially covers all of the important parts, such as:

New Area (The Chasm)

New Character (Kamisato Ayato)

New Domain (The Lost Valley)

New Equipment (Haran Geppaku Futsu, Vermillion Hereafter, and Echoes of an Offering)

New Events (Hues of the Violet Garden and its acts)

New Main Story (new Archon Quest, Ayato's Story Quest, plus over a dozen World Quests)

New Enemies (Ruin Serpent, Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, Floating Hydro Fungus)

Several new items and optimizations

It doesn't include every single new piece of content in Genshin Impact 2.6, but it does a good enough job covering the most important elements of it.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.6

Some Travelers might prefer to see a countdown (especially if they live in a timezone not previously listed in the above sections). Keep in mind that this countdown is for when Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live; maintenance begins five hours earlier than what's shown here.

Travelers will be unable to play the game from 6.00 AM (UTC+8) to 11.00 AM (UTC+8). The above countdown counts toward 11.00 AM (UTC+8), which is when the game is expected to be playable again. Note that the countdown is based on what miHoYo has stated regarding their update times, and any delays in maintenance won't be reflected here.

Travelers will get at least 300 Primogems for compensation.

