When will Genshin Impact servers open and playable for 2.6 update?

Genshin Impact’s new update for 2.6 is finally here. Players cannot contain their excitement about the new story, events, and banners coming along with it. Fans have been waiting for months for a new region to be added to the game. Their wishes are finally coming true with the arrival of The Chasm in this new update.

As per Genshin Impact’s schedule, the server will go under maintenance before pushing out the actual update. Players are advised to use the pre-installation function to download most of their resources beforehand to start playing as soon as the update launches.

Genshin Impact: When will the servers open and be playable for the 2.6 updates?

The new 2.6 update "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" for Genshin Impact will open servers after server maintenance. It will begin at 6 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. The server maintenance is said to last for five hours. The update will launch around 11 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that once the server maintenance starts, players won't be able to log in to their accounts, so they should complete any pending quests, events, and commissions beforehand. Here is a chart that players can follow to learn when the 2.6 server maintenance starts to plan their routine accordingly:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - March 30, 2022, at 3.30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 3.30 AM Eastern Standart Time (EST) - March 29, 2022, at 6.00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 6.00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 10.00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 10.00 PM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AST) - March 30, 2022, at 9.00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 9.00 AM Singapore (SGT) - March 30, 2022, at 6.00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 6.00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT )- March 29, 2022 at 11.00 AM

Players who are more curious about when Genshin Impact launches on their servers can follow the chart below:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Standart Time (EST) - March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC) - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM

- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AST) - March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM

- March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM Singapore (SGT) - March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT )- March 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM

Genshin Impact developers tend to compensate for the server maintenance since players have to wait for the update to launch. 50 Primogems are given out for free for each hour the server maintenance takes, and server maintenance usually takes five hours before launching the new update.

Players can get 300 free Primogems sent to their mailbox this way and can claim their rewards at their convenience since they won’t expire for the next 30 days.

The new update has tons of bug fixes, adjustments, and optimization changes being made so players can have a better experience. Players should look forward to playing the new content coming to Genshin Impact.

