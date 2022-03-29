Genshin Impact 2.6 update countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.6 is yet another exciting update for Travelers to look forward to, yet many of them wonder when it will come out. They should know that maintenance begins at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, and is expected to last for five hours. Thus, the game update should come out at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Daylight Savings happened in several parts of the world this month, so some Travelers might be thrown off as a result. Thankfully, all servers for Genshin Impact 2.6 will go live at the same time, making a simple countdown suffice on this occasion.

Recent updates have always had maintenance start at 6.00 AM (UTC+8), with the update usually going live around 11.00 AM (UTC+8). Hence, Travelers should expect something similar with Genshin Impact 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 countdown (All regions)

Travelers can clearly see that there isn't too much time left until Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live. If maintenance has already begun, then they will be unable to play the game until it finishes. Keep in mind that maintenance can always end earlier than expected or last longer than what's shown above.

The above countdown merely states when Travelers should expect the next Version Update to go live. It applies to the American, European, and Asian servers, as these updates go live simultaneously for all servers.

This countdown also applies to the forthcoming character and weapon banners.

When will Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance finish? (Timezones)

The next Version Update should go live at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

Some Travelers might not wish to look at a countdown all the time to see when an update goes live. In that case, they might prefer to see the time converted into a specific timezone that they can memorize.

Here are the American timezones for when Version 2.6 comes out (which all happen on March 29, 2022):

HAST: 5.00 PM

5.00 PM AKDT: 7.00 PM

7.00 PM PDT: 8.00 PM

8.00 PM MDT: 9.00 PM

9.00 PM CDT: 10.00 PM

10.00 PM EDT: 11.00 PM

Here are the European timezones for Travelers to consider (which all happen on March 30, 2022):

GMT/UTC: 4.00 AM

4.00 AM WET: 4.00 AM

4.00 AM CET: 5.00 AM

5.00 AM EET: 6.00 AM

6.00 AM MSK: 6.00 AM

Finally, here are some Asian timezones for Travelers to consider (which all happen on March 30, 2022):

IST: 8.30 AM

8.30 AM CST: 11.00 AM

11.00 AM PST: 11.00 AM

11.00 AM JST: 12.00 PM

12.00 PM KST: 12.00 PM

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.6 is just around the corner. Let's sneak a peek at the information for the new Version~



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 2.6 is just around the corner. Let's sneak a peek at the information for the new Version~ "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 2.6 is just around the corner. Let's sneak a peek at the information for the new Version~#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2AR9hZIQkJ

Once maintenance finishes, Travelers will be able to enjoy some of the new content available in Version 2.6. The above tweet highlights several things to look forward to, including banners that will be present when the update goes live. The upcoming banners featuring Venti and Ayato feature the following 4-star characters:

Sucrose

Xiangling

Yun Jin

The first Epitome Invocation of Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature the following weapons:

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Elegy for the End

Rust

The Flute

The Widsith

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Greatsword

Travelers also have other content to enjoy in Genshin Impact 2.6, such as The Chasm and a brand new Story Quest; they just have to wait for maintenance to finish.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Is Genshin Impact the main game you play right now? Yes No 0 votes so far