5 best team compositions for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss (Floor 12)

The first phase of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 2.7 is finally out, and players can taste the new buff with various new enemies. Spiral Abyss is the current end-game content where gamers can test the strength of their characters or teams on the highest floor.

Completing Floor 9 to 12 with full stars will give them 600 Primogems, a reliable method to gain the said currency every first and 16th of the month.

Top team compositions for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Mono Geo Team

With the introduction of Arataki Itto, Gorou, and the new DEF-oriented Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set in Genshin Impact, Geo teams have grown in popularity. As the name implies, Mono Geo teams are made up of three or four Geo element characters.

Arataki Itto, Zhongli, Albedo, and Gorou are the current Mono Geo meta team members. Arataki Itto will be the primary damage dealer, with Zhongli serving as the secondary DPS. Albedo and Gorou will provide support, but the team will not be able to heal unless Gorou has C4 unlocked. In this situation, players can also substitute Bennett for Gorou.

2) Vaporize Hu Tao Team

This team is mainly centered around Hu Tao, the Pyro damage dealer, with the rest of the party serving as sub-DPS or support.

Hu Tao is the most common Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact, featuring Zhongli as a shielder, Xingqiu as a sub-DPS, and Mona as a buffer. However, except for Hu Tao and Xingqiu, the characters are quite adaptable.

3) International Childe Team

The International Childe team comprises members of the party who hail from various Tevyat nations. Since his debut from the earlier version, this Genshin Impact team composition has been one of the most popular in Spiral Abyss.

Childe serves as the Hydro enabler, while Xiangling infuses foes with Pyro and serves as the primary damage dealer. Bennett, who serves as a healer or buffer, and an Anemo crowd control take up the last two slots. Any Anemo character, such as Kazuha, Sucrose, or Venti, can be used.

4) Permafreeze Team

On the Genshin Impact roster, Kamisato Ayaka and Ganyu are presently the top Cryo DPS characters. Although in Permafreeze teams, Ayaka shines the brightest, while Morgana is one of the most popular team compositions in Spiral Abyss.

Diona, Mona, and one Anemo character are among the team's other members. Mona will be the hydro enabler and buffer, whereas Diona will keep the team safe with her shield. With any Anemo Swirl powers, they serve as an element buffer and crowd control for this team.

Of course, if players have Ganyu instead of Ayaka, they can also employ Ganyu in similar Permafreeze setups.

5) Raiden National Team

When the team consists of Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu, it is a national team. Even though all three characters are 4-stars, they have fantastic chemistry together, and adding a 5-star character to the mix is the icing on the cake.

Raiden Nationals is a spammable Genshin Impact squad utilized to clear Spiral Abyss. With their Elemental Burst, Xiangling and Xingqiu cause several vaporize reactions, while Bennett serves as the team's buffer and healer.

On this team, Raiden Shougun plays a unique role in dealing damage while the off-field characters are on cooldown. Raiden's Elemental Burst deals enormous damage to enemies while replenishing the bursts of party members.

Many other teams are being utilized in the Spiral Abyss version 2.7, but the teams above are the top most used by the Genshin Impact community.

