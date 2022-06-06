Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha's new signature sword stats and animations revealed

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information and leaked footage of the upcoming 4-star "This is a Sword" weapon. As previous leaks have already mentioned, players get to obtain this new 4-star sword for free.

The new 4-star weapon will be given out for free after completing Kazuha's new Story Quest. New leaks have now emerged, revealing footage showcasing the passive of the free 4-star sword. The footage shows Kazuha, Ayato, and Qiqi triggering the passive of the weapon, which casts a red animation when activated.

#Genshin Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments #Genshin Impact #Kazuha Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8 It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments#Genshin #GenshinImpact #Kazuha https://t.co/M0MjLXxmYv

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leaks of the new 4-star sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Kazuha's signature sword passive animation revealed in leaked footage

Credible sources revealed leaked footage that shows Kazuha, Ayato, and Qiqi triggering the passive of the new 4-star sword "This is a Sword". The sword has been assumed to be Kazuha's 4-star signature weapon since leaks suggest that players will obtain the weapon after completing Kazuha's upcoming new Story Quest.

HoYoverse has done this before with Albedo, where his signature weapon, the Cinnabar Spindle, was released when Albedo had his first rerun in Genshin Impact. Readers can take a look at the Reddit post embedded below to watch the leaked footage.

The leaked footage showcases the animation and damage dealt when the passive of the upcoming "This is a Sword" weapon is activated. Players will need to attack their opponent with normal, charged, or plunging attacks to activate the passive. The passive will then deal AoE damage equal to 180% of ATK% and will also increase the character's ATK by 15% for the next 8 seconds. Furthermore, this passive can be activated once every 8 seconds.

If players look closely at the video, they will notice that the damage dealt by the weapon's passive is white damage and not elemental damage. After watching the leaked video, many have come to the conclusion that the new "This is a Sword" is very similar to an existing weapon in the game called 'The Flute'.

New "This is a Sword" weapon is similar to The Flute after the nerf (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both of these weapons share similar stats and also resemble each other with how their passives function. After watching the video, there is a heated debate going on between players in the Reddit post's comment section. While some argue that this weapon cannot possibly be a Kazuha-exclusive weapon, others have shared how this weapon is Kazuha-exclusive simply based on its aesthetics.

Games are meant to be enjoyed and it is not necessary that a character has to be built or played in a certain way to enjoy the game. Genshin Impact has been around for a year now and has already released over 30+ characters and will continue to introduce new characters with each new update. Hence, it all comes down to preference whether players want to focus more on aesthetics or more on statistics to deal more damage.

