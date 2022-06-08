Genshin Impact might introduce a playable Fatui Harbinger character in Sumeru arc, says leaker

Apparently, another Fatui Harbinger will be playable, and miHoYo is working on one of them having a playable model (according to new Genshin Impact leaks). Scaramouche's many fans should be delighted to hear that he's going to be playable in one of the Sumeru updates, but it's unknown who the other Fatui Harbinger will be at the moment.

Whether the leak is authentic or not remains to be seen, as there are some conflicting leaks on the subject.

For example, one leaker known as MrX states that Scaramouche will be playable in either Version 3.1 or 3.2. Another leaker known as Uncle A says that he "will be playable around the end of Sumeru," which is noticeably vaguer than the previous leak.

Scaramouche is a playable Fatui Harbinger in Sumeru, according to Genshin Impact leaks

Scaramouche will apparently become playable sometime in Sumeru (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

"Sussy" leaks are those that are believable yet lack evidence or come from an unknown source. There is a strong possibility that it won't be a Fatui Harbinger playable at all in Sumeru.

Some of these leaks are bound to be wrong just by virtue of the supposed release date being completely different.

Given how much hype there is for Scaramouche, it wouldn't be surprising if he was a 5-star character. There was a very old leak that stated he would be a Catalyst user, but some Travelers might remember that Albedo was once leaked as a Bow user as well (which ended up being false).

Several of MrX's leaks have been accurate in the past, but there have been a few wrong ones (like Shinobu's clothes being red). There is no mention of his Vision in these leaks, leading many players to speculate that he would be an Electro user.

The other Fatui Harbinger leak

A related Genshin Impact leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Judging by how the sentence is structured, there will be two playable Fatui Harbingers in the future. One of them is likely to be Scaramouche, yet that would make Genshin Impact players wonder who the other one could be.

This bundle of leaks comes from the same compilation of leaks as the previous one, so it's worth reiterating that they are "sussy" leaks.

There is a solid chance that some or all of them are false. A good example would be how several leakers keep attributing Cyno with different elements, which has led Travelers to joke that he will be the first unit with every element at his disposal.

A more blatant example of how questionable these leaks can be is seen at the bottom of the above image. In it, MrX has been attributed for stating that Cyno will be in Genshin Impact 3.0 and 3.1, yet "the new male character in 3.0 is not Cyno."

So far, Childe is the only Fatui Harbinger that is playable. There is no concrete evidence proving that any other Fatui Harbinger is playable at the moment. All Travelers have at the moment are these vague leaks.

