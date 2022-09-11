Genshin Impact: All 8 Strange Energy Extraction device locations in Sumeru

Genshin Impact Sumeru has a wide variety of new puzzles players can try out, including some that involve strange energy extraction devices. While the game introduces the mechanism as such, it has an official name called the Saghira Machine.

There are a total of eight Saghira Machines in Eremite Camps in Sumeru, and players need to shut them down by looking for control keys near the surrounding rooms. Although it sounds easy, a small movement from enemies may interrupt the termination sequence. Hence, Genshin Impact gamers must tread carefully and keep the area free of obstructions until the machine shuts down.

All 8 Saghira Machines locations in Genshin Impact's Eremite Camps, Sumeru

Genshin Impact players can find eight strange energy extraction devices in Sumeru. Fortunately, none of them are underground areas, so players can easily find them on the interactive map below.

1) Gandha Hill

The first Saghira Machine in Gandha Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Saghira Machine can be found north of Gandha Hill near Sumeru City. Players can teleport to the Fayz Trial domain, which is very close to the mechanism, and head northwest until they see an Eremite Camp.

2) Chatrakam Cave

The second Saghira Machine in Chatrakam Cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Another easy-to-spot Eremite Camp with the Saghira Machine is in Chatrakam Cave. The location is southwest of the waypoint in the middle of the island.

3) North of Old Vanarana

The third Saghira Machine in Old Vanarana (Image via HoYoverse)

A third extraction device can be seen north of Old Vanarana, where players must glide down from the waypoint on top of the hill. Since there are two waypoints in the location, Travelers must choose the waypoint that is far away from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

4 and 5) Yasna Monument

The fourth Saghira Machine in Yasna Monument (Image via HoYoverse)

The next strange extraction devices are close to each other in the Yasna Monument. Genshin Impact players can start by teleporting to a waypoint south of Old Vanarana and gliding south to an Eremite Camp.

The fifth Saghira Machine in Yasna Monument (Image via HoYoverse)

Heading east from the previous location will lead to an area where players can see the Eremite Camp from afar.

6) Ruins of Dahri

The sixth Saghira Machine in Ruins of Dahri (Image via HoYoverse)

Only three energy extraction devices are left, and the sixth one can be seen in Ruin of Dahri. Players must teleport to the waypoint at the bottom edge of the map and head east until they spot an Eremite Camp.

7) Port Ormos

The seventh Saghira Machine in Port Ormos (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can continue with the hunt by teleporting to a waypoint on top of a hill near Port Ormos and heading southwest until they see a camp obstructed by multiple trees.

8) Devantaka Mountain

Use Four-Leaf Sigils to reach the last Saghira Machine (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Saghira Machine is the hardest to reach because the nearest waypoint is under the Eremite Camp. Genshin Impact gamers can teleport to a waypoint north of Devantaka Mountain and use various Four-Leaf Sigils and Bouncing Mushrooms to reach the Eremite Camp on top of the mountain.

Every time Travelers complete the termination sequence for the Saghira Machine, it will reward them with treasure chests and Primogems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi