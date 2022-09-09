How to spot weakness in Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event

The developers of Genshin Impact have released a new in-game event, with Primogems as one of its rewards. In Fayz Trials, Travelers will consume Fayz Potion to enter the Time Dilation mode and capture enemy weaknesses.

During this event challenge, players can only use specific trial characters and access the combat area without consuming food buffs or having the Elemental Resonance bonus. Some individuals may face difficulties spotting enemy weaknesses as they try to get used to the specific team given. That is why this article will guide Genshin Impact gamers in doing that using the Viewfinder in the Fayz Trial event.

How to enter Time Dilation and capture enemy weaknesses in Genshin Impact Fayz Trial event

Talk to Jami to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start the event in Genshin Impact by talking to Jami in Port Ormos, and he will lead them to the Fayz Trial Facility. There are a total of seven challenges in the domain, and a new one will open each day for the first seven days of the event.

Supersense Skill effects are different for each challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Each stage has a different Supersense Skill damage bonus, and gamers can study them on the event page before starting the challenge. That said, it hardly makes a difference since everyone will have the same party members and only need to focus on capturing enemy weaknesses.

Trial characters in the first challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

All seven combat challenges will feature specific trial characters, and Genshin Impact gamers cannot change any of the units in the party. Additionally, there is also no Elemental Resonance in the Fayz Trial domain.

Press the Fayz Potion button to enter Time Dilation mode (Image via HoYoverse)

When gamers start the challenge, they need to restore Fayz Tinctures to obtain Fayz Potion. The methods to do this are either defeating enemies or waiting as Fayz Tinctures restore over time. A maximum of three Fayz Potions can be accumulated in a challenge, and players can consume one by pressing T to enter the Time Dilation mode.

Use Viewfinder to capture enemies' weaknesses (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Time Dilation mode, Travelers will be immobilized and can only use the camera to spot as many enemy weaknesses as possible; there are two types: Critical Weakness (golden orb) and Normal Weakness (blue orb).

12 weaknesses captured in the camera lens (Image via Hoyoverse)

The more weaknesses captured in the camera lens, the higher the damage dealt to enemies with the Supersense Skill. Genshin Impact players must remember that one Critical Weakness is equivalent to two Normal Weaknesses. Below are a few tips they can use when using the Fayz Potion:

Use Fayz Potion at the start of an enemy wave because there will be lots of them as well as weaknesses. Back up to the nearest wall so the view of enemies will be better. Once the camera is up, zoom out all the way to capture as many weaknesses as possible.

If there are very few orbs when using the Fayz Potion, gamers can cancel and exit the Viewfinder without consuming it.

The Fayz Potion event will reward players with 420 Primogems once all challenges are completed, and they can save it for the Ganyu or Kokomi banner in the second phase of version 3.0.

