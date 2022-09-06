Genshin Impact: How to drain water to unlock underwater Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru

Genshin Impact keeps expanding with each new region, and the game would have been a running simulator if it had not been for teleport waypoints. It is no coincidence that players prioritize unlocking the teleport waypoints first when a new region is launched.

For instance, the Sumeru rainforest is so vast that it has over seven Statue of the Seven and around 47 teleport waypoints. Unfortunately, some teleport waypoints are quest-gated, while a few are hidden.

Users may have already found an underwater teleport waypoint near Vissudha Fields. Since there are no dive mechanics in Genshin Impact, this implies that they will have to solve some hidden puzzles to lower the water level so they can unlock the teleport waypoint.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Drain water to unlock underwater Teleport Waypoint

Genshin Impact loves puzzles that require finding hidden mechanisms to unlock locked or hidden areas. To unlock the underwater teleport waypoint, gamers will have to activate two cube mechanisms.

Each activated cube mechanism will drain the water level to some extent, and with both mechanisms activated, the area should be completely drained.

Location of the first cube mechanism (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven north of the Vissudha Fields and head west towards the marked location shown on the map. When players are near the water jump, they can start gliding down slowly to find a locked cube mechanism with a Seelie flying over it.

The Seelie has nothing to do with the puzzle, and they can choose to ignore it for the moment.

Two Ruin automatons can also be found beside the locked cube mechanism. Users may defeat them to remove the seal from the cube mechanism and activate it to drain half of the water. There should be a cave entrance near the first cube mechanism where they can interact with the Seelie, leading them towards the cave.

A second cube mechanism can be found locked inside the cave, and gamers will need a Dendro character in their party to unlock it. The cave also contains four Dendro totems, which must be lit up in a particular order.

The first Dendro totem to light is next to the second cube mechanism on the east side. The second totem is located behind the barrier. Players can stand close to the barrier and the top corners for a four-leaf sigil and use it to get inside the barrier to light up the second totem.

Genshin Impact users will need a Dendrograna to find the last two Dendro totems. Use the elemental sight to fight a Dendro Pile (which looks like a tree growing on a rock) and attack it with a Dendro skill.

The activated Dendro Pile should reveal a Dendrograna that gamers can now summon and hit only the marked totems, which will be hidden behind Dendro rocks.

Light up the last two Dendro totems in this order (Image via Genshin Impact)

Follow the order in which the third and fourth Dendro totems are to be activated, and that should unlock the second cube mechanism. Lastly, activate the cube mechanism that should drain all the water.

Individuals can retrace their steps to get outside the cave to unlock the underwater teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact.

