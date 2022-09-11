Genshin Impact sees impressive sales in Tighnari banner despite the shortened duration

Tighnari's banner from Genshin Impact 3.0 is officially over, but the overall sales during this time are impressive. Technically speaking, the data includes him and Zhongli bundled together, as both characters had a banner running simultaneously with one another.

Nonetheless, the data is quite excellent despite the short banner duration. Most banners tend to last about 21 days, whereas the ones for Tighnari and Zhongli only lasted for 16 days. The data used in this article comes from GenshinLab, and it's based on the Chinese iOS market.

Tighnari and Zhongli's banners in Genshin Impact 3.0 did well based on current data

The relevant data (Image via GenshinLab)

Tighnari and Zhongli's banners apparently had a revenue of $19,068,372, making them the 11th best banner when it comes to revenue in the Chinese iOS market. Some players might be surprised by this data for a number of reasons:

These banners were only 16 days long

Zhongli has had several reruns before

Tighnari will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Genshin Impact 3.1

Being ranked 11 out of 34 banners is impressive, no matter how one looks at it. The 35th banner is still ongoing, so it's not included in that ranking due to it being far too early for assessment

If the above image is too small to view, here is a summary of the top 11 banners and their sales in the Chinese iOS market:

Ayaka (Rerun): $35,939,066 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi (Rerun): $33,560,259 Raiden Shogun: $33,020,905 Yelan & Xiao: $32,177,144 Venti: $30,632,752 Zhongli & Ganyu (Rerun): $26,780,298 Hu Tao (Rerun): $25,226,952 Kazuha & Klee (Rerun): $24,808,479 Ayato & Venti (Rerun): $22,767,455 Klee: $22,750,080 Tighnari & Zhongli: $19,068,372

Zhongli's banner is the same as this one, except he replaces Tighnari as the featured 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth stating that the data doesn't differentiate between how much of the sales were due to Tighnari's banner and how much was due to Zhongli's rerun. Either way, their collective sales put them in 11th place overall. Their Event Wishes featured:

Collei

Diona

Fischl

Collei was another new character introduced. Both she and Tighnari used Dendro, a brand new element introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. The only other Dendro character available at the time was the Traveler.

The disclaimer that confirms that Tighnari will be in Wanderlust Invocation (Image via HoYoverse)

In case the text is too small to read, here is what the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream stated about Tighnari:

"Tighnari (Dendro) will be available in the standard wish "Wanderlust Invocation" after the Version 3.1 update."

Thus, any player who hasn't gotten him yet can still rely on the default banner from Version 3.1 onward.

New Genshin Impact 3.0 banners

Ganyu and Kokomi are in the second banners of Version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

It hasn't been a day since Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns in Version 3.0 happened, so readers should know that there isn't much useful data to go off on those banners just yet. Both reruns will end on September 27, 2022, so that's when they can expect to get the total sales figures.

