Genshin Impact teases Yaoyao in latest post amid release rumors in Sumeru timeline

Yaoyao is someone rumored to be released with Genshin Impact for quite a long time. She is a Liyue-based character who apparently uses the Dendro element and was first showcased in a promotional poster in 2020.

Unfortunately, Yaoyao has since been absent from any form of community discussion, primarily because of her element. As it happens, HoYoverse released a poster on September 10, 2022, which sort of teased Yaoyao once again, almost two years after her first appearance.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Today"... Umm, let me look at my notebook. "Ideal for meeting friends," he said.



That's why we came to see you. We prepared some snacks, let's have them together?



Hence, fans feel this might be an official hint that the developers are looking to introduce Yaoyao into the title soon, especially since Dendro is finally available as a playable element alongside Sumeru's release.

Yaoyao's earliest release in Genshin Impact is predicted to be during Lantern Rite festival in 2023

Yaoyao's first official appearance in 2020 caused much speculation within Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, leaks were not that prevalent back then, which mostly led to speculations and ideas.

Fans back then expected the developers to release characters being shown in official posts. However, since the Dendro element did not exist in the game at that point, the release of Yaoyao was also quite impractical.

Eventually, as time passed and leaks became the norm, people realized that Yaoyao was only used for promotional purposes, and there was no proper evidence for her release. However, Dendro did make its official appearance in the game alongside Sumeru in patch 3.0.

Hence, with the introduction of the element, a bunch of characters also got released that use Dendro. Therefore, it is only natural that fans are becoming excited once again for Yaoyao's release, especially since the developers are also teasing her now in new promotional materials.

The problem, however, is that Yaoyao is a Liuye-based character. Therefore, the only time HoYoverse will introduce a character from that region will be during Lantern Rite, which marks the celebration of Chinese New Year.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK 3.4:

New Characters: Yao Yao

Rerun Characters:

Most Likely: Hu Tao, Shenhe

Therefore, even if Yaoyao does make an appearance soon, she will not be in the game until January 2023. Trusted leakers have already speculated on the release of Yaoyao with the 2023 Lantern Rite, though no one is still entirely sure about her rarity in Genshin Impact.

There were rumors that she would be a 4-star unit, though it is tough to say anything at this point. If she does release alongside Lantern Rite, fans will get information regarding her in patch 3.3 of Genshin Impact.

