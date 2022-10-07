How to complete The Exile quest series in Genshin Impact Sumeru Desert: Primogems rewards and walkthrough

The Exile quest series is short, making it a great way for Genshin Impact players to quickly acquire some extra Primogems. All quests in The Exile only have two steps, and this guide will try to make everything quite easy for even the most casual of gamers.

The Exile has two World Quests:

The Exile: Sprouting The Exile: Blooming

Completing both will give Travelers 60 Primogems, which is worth it since these quests are incredibly easy to do. However, it is vital to mention that the second one, The Exile: Blooming, requires the player to wait for a Daily Reset to undertake.

Genshin Impact guide: The Exile quest series - How to easily get 60 Primogems

This is the location where you start The Exile quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

One tricky part for some Genshin Impact quests is getting started. Thankfully, The Exile is in an easy-to-reach area. Anybody seeking to unlock the Teleport Waypoint in Aaru Village will likely activate the cutscene of Ziyad singing a lullaby as he runs around.

That brief little interaction is what starts The Exile: Sprouting. The first step in this quest is "Use the power of Dendro to 'fertilize' the seeds." This part isn't a trick of any kind, and all you have to do is use a Dendro attack on all three seeds with a Dendro trace coming from them. The pots can be found in the location marked on the map above.

The Traveler is a free option that all players should have. Similarly, Collei is available for free upon completing Floor 4, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss.

Using a Dendro attack on all three seeds starts the cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: The above image looks the way it does because of a bug that presents itself when you take a picture with the Kamera on the same frame you advance to a cutscene. Most players won't ever run into this issue, so you will likely see a normal cutscene instead of this monstrosity.

Once you hit all three seeds with a Dendro attack, a cutscene will immediately begin. It's imperative to mention that they don't all have to be hit at the same time. Either way, Genshin Impact players will easily get the following:

30 Primogems

20,000 Mora

200 Adventure EXP

Two Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact guide: The Exile: Blooming

The Daily Reset varies based on the region you play in (Image via HoYoverse)

The second quest is done identically to its predecessor. However, one can't start it right after completing the previous quest. Instead, Genshin Impact players must wait for a Daily Reset to occur. It always happens at 4:00 am (server time), with the following servers operating at these timezones:

Asia: GMT+8

GMT+8 Europe: GMT+1

GMT+1 US: GMT-5

Once the Daily Reset occurs, return to Sabbah and talk to her. You will be told to "Use the power of Dendro to 'fertilize' the sprouts." Here, basically, you use a Dendro attack on the sprouts like you did to the seeds in the previous quest.

Like before, a cutscene will automatically play once that is done. The rewards for this quest include:

30 Primogems

20,000 Mora

200 Adventure EXP

Two Hero's Wits

Completing this quest also allows Genshin Impact players to get started on the A Gifted Rose quest series, which includes five parts in total.

Poll : Do you prefer easy quests or challenging ones? Easy quests Hard quests 0 votes