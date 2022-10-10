Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event: Gameplay guide and tips

Hyakunin Ikki is one of the fan-favorite events that has recently dropped in Genshin Impact's latest 3.1 update. It is a recurring event where players have the opportunity to obtain Primogems by completing combat-based challenges.

Players will have to create tag teams where they keep swapping parties to keep dealing huge damage and maintain buffs. Hyakunin Ikki brings six time-gated challenges, which will be unlocked daily starting from the first day of the event.

The following article will guide players with the event gameplay and provide a few tips for those participating in Hyakunin Ikki for the first time.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Guide to Hyakunin Ikki event, gameplay, and tips

〓Event Duration〓

10/10 10:00:00 – 10/24 03:59:59



〓Eligibility〓

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest "Ritou Escape Plan"



Hyakunin Ikki started on October 10 and will be available on Genshin Impact's event menu page for the next 14 days until October 24. Create tag teams using their own and a set of trial characters provided by the event.

Players also need to take advantage of Normal Secret Arts and Transmission Arts. These are different buffs that will help players make their characters more powerful to complete the challenge.

Players will need to complete a total of six challenges, and completing each challenge will reward players with the following:

Primogems

Talent Level-up Materials

Mora

Keep in mind that players will have to be eligible to participate in the event. Here are the eligibility criteria for players to clear:

Must be at least Adventure Rank level 30

Must have completed the Ritou Escape Plan Archon Quest

Eligible players will automatically receive an event quest in their adventurer journal. Complete the event quest to access the event domain.

Hyakunin Ikki trial characters and skills

Create your tag teams and pair them with appropriate buffs (Image via Genshin Impact)

The rerun of Hyakunin Ikki in Genshin Impact 3.1 brings 6 new trial characters that players can use to create their tag teams. Players will need to create 6 tag teams and constantly swap between them in a serial order to maintain the event buffs and deal more damage to opponents.

Newcomers are advised to pair a DPS character with a shield character or healer/buffer so all characters can sustain during the challenge.

Here is a list of Trial characters that are available for use in the Hyakunin Ikki rerun:

Tighnari

Diluc

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Collei

Sucrose

Candace

Genshin Impact players can also equip each tag team with a set of Secret Normal Arts and Transmission Arts. These are buffs, and using the correct ones will exponentially increase your character's damage output.

While Normal Secret remains available during all six challenges, the Transmission Arts changes as per challenge.

Maintain Ferocious Fervor to score more points

Keep an eye on this (Image via Genshin Impact)

During each challenge, as Genshin Impact players defeat waves of opponents and switch teams, they will accumulate Fervor, increasing their Ferocious Fervor level. A Higher Ferocious Fervor level will allow players to obtain more points for defeating enemies, helping players complete objectives and receive rewards.

Each opponent is worth certain points, and players can increase the points by raising the difficulty, which will also increase the multiplier. Although players can score more points, keep in mind that their opponents will be more tanky and will also deal more damage.

