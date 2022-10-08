Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event: Release date, gameplay details, and rewards

Genshin Impact has released an early announcement, reminding players of an upcoming event that will soon be added to the game. Hyakunin Ikki is the gacha game's next event, and while it is a rerun event from an older version, players will still be able to obtain 420 Primogems by completing the challenges.

The announcement itself is brief, but judging from the information within, the gameplay is rather similar to the older version. This article will include the release date of Hyakunin Ikki in Genshin Impact, alongside its gameplay details and rewards.

Hyakunin Ikki rerun event in Genshin Impact version 3.1

〓Event Duration〓

10/10 10:00:00 – 10/24 03:59:59



〓Eligibility〓

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest "Ritou Escape Plan"



Hyakunin Ikki will be added to Genshin Impact version 3.1 on October 10 at 10:00 am (Server Time) and will remain active until October 24 at 03:59 am (Server Time). Travelers will have two weeks to complete the necessary challenge tasks and claim their rewards.

However, there are two requirements that players will need to meet before they can participate in the event:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan'

The above mentioned Archon Quest is the first part of the Inazuma Archon Quest, and most players may have already completed it. Once this eligibility is fulfilled, they can enter the event page and speak to the event's NPC in Inazuma.

All six stages in the previous Hyakunin Ikki event in version 2.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of six challenges in the Hyakunin Ikki event, and a new challenge will be unlocked each day for the first six days of the event. Each challenge will feature different kinds of enemies, so players can create different team compositions for them.

Based on the previous Hyakunin Ikki event, each stage will have three difficulty modes, and if Genshin Impact players choose a higher difficulty, they will have a greater score multiplier.

Trial characters given in one of the stages of the previous Hyakunin Ikki (Image via YouTube/Moosashi)

Genshin Impact players can either use the trial characters provided or their own characters to form six tag teams. Based on the type of enemies, the trial characters provided also vary on different stages.

Secret Arts in the previous Hyakunin Ikki event (Image via YouTube/TakaGG)

Once the teams have been created, players can choose two Secret Arts for each tag team. Basically, Secret Arts can provide buffs and assist the team on the field. Different stages will provide different bonuses, so it's important for Genshin Impact players to check and configure their teams before starting any challenge.

Rewards from the previous Hyakunin Ikki event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the challenge begins, all that players need to do is defeat all the enemies as fast as they can to accumulate a higher score. Fortunately, the Primogem rewards are locked behind the lowest stage score, so beginners will also have the chance to obtain them.

If Travelers are defeated during the challenge, they will exit the domain and their points will be calculated immediately. The rewards consist of 420 Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Talent Level-Up Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Mora.

Hyakunin Ikki is a unique team-switching combat challenge in Genshin Impact, and players have the opportunity to play with trial characters that they don't own yet.

