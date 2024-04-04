Genshin Impact 4.5 usage rate shows most popular teams in Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss has been reset as the patch entered Phase II. The enemy lineup hasn't changed with annoying tanky bosses like Perpetual Mechanical Array, Dirge of Coppelia, and more. However, there is a new blessing of the Abyss Moon for you to take advantage of. New survey from YShelper has revealed the most popular teams for Spiral Abyss.

This information is invaluable for those who might be struggling to clear the endgame content with 36 stars. Additionally, it also demonstrates how popular and consistent certain teams are.

This article will shows most popular Genshin Impact teams in 4.5 Spiral Abyss, along with their usage rates.

Most popular teams and their usage rate in Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact community has participated in YShelper's survey, which has thus collected over 99K sample data. Given below are the seven most popular teams you can use to obtain 36 stars, Primogems, and more from Spiral Abyss.

7) Tartaglia + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe International (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 17%

17% First-half pick rate: 97%

97% Second-half pick rate: 3%

Tartaglia's vaporize teams is the seventh most popular team in 4.5 Spiral Abyss. With 97% pick rate, this it excels at handling large groups of enemies in the first half.

6) Xiao + Xianyun + Furina + Faruzan

Xiao Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 17.5%

17.5% First-half pick rate: 65%

65% Second-half pick rate: 35%

Surprisingly, Xiao's hypercarry team has been ranked the sixth most-picked, outperforming the Childe's international lineup. Despite similar usage rates, this team has shown decent performance on both sides of Spiral Abyss.

5) Arataki Itto + Chiori + Zhongli + Gorou

Arataki Itto Mono Geo (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 17.6%

17.6% First-half pick rate: 13%

13% Second-half pick rate: 87%

The fifth most-used Genshin Impact team is Aratki Itto's mono Geo. This new variant also inlcudes Chiori, a new 5-star character who recently debuted in Genshin Impact 4.5 update. 87% players prefer this team for second half as it offers exceptional resistance to interruption, can easily break shields, and deals tons of damage.

4) Navia + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling

Navia Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 18.7%

18.7% First-half pick rate: 1%

1% Second-half pick rate: 99%

Navia's hypercarry team is the fourth most-picked lineup in Genshin Impact 4.5 update. It is currently dominating the second half of the Spiray Abyss with 99% pick rate, thanks to Navia's high-damaging multipliers.

3) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari Spread (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 20.1%

20.1% First-half pick rate: 4%

4% Second-half pick rate: 96%

The Tighnari spread lineup continues to be one of the most popular teams in Spiral Abyss. With a 96% pick rate against single-target opponents, it is not surprising that it has dominated the second half.

2) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu + Yelan

Hu Tao Vaporize (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 20.3%

20.3% First-half pick rate: 2%

2% Second-half pick rate: 98%

Hu Tao with double Hydro characters is the second most popular pick in 4.5 Spiral Abyss. This vaporize lineup is the most effective team against all single-target bosses. The same notion is supported by YShelper's Abyss statistics, which show that 98% of players used this team in the second half of Floor 12.

1) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina

Neuvillette continues to domainate (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 58.1%

58.1% First-half pick rate: 99%

99% Second-half pick rate: 1%

Neuvillette has been a popular character for the Spiral Abyss since his debut in Genshin Impact. It stands to reason that his team would perform well in Genshin Impact's endgame content. Neuvillette's team has a 99:1 appearance ratio, which allows it to easily dominate first half of Floor 12.

Most popular characters for Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss

Expand Tweet

As of April 4, 2024, here is a list of most popular Genshin Impact characters based on YShelper Spiral Abyss statistics:

Zhongli: 89% Furina: 88.6% Neuvillette: 82.3% Kazuha: 74.2% Baizhu: 64.1% Yelan: 58.2% Nahida: 57.3% Chiori: 53.2% Bennett: 50.8% Navia: 48.3% Xingqiu: 44.3% Raiden Shogun: 37.5% Xiangling: 32% Xianyun: 31.9% Yae Miko: 31.5% Kuki Shinobu: 31.4% Hu Tao: 30.9% Kokomi: 29.8% Wriothesley: 27% Alhaitham: 26.8%

In comparison to 4.4 Spiral Abyss, the list continues to include many familiar characters. However, their usage keeps changing based on the enemy lineups.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.