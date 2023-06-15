3 common mistakes players make while playing Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who just got Kazuha in a rerun should avoid making some common mistakes if they want to use him. Veteran players should already have an idea of what to do, but plenty of casual gamers probably don't. Hence, it's worth pointing out some of the most common mistakes associated with this character that players should consider rectifying for a smoother gameplay experience.

Thankfully, such examples are easily fixable. Note that everybody makes different mistakes, so it's possible that the ones shown below might not apply to you. It's also worth mentioning that these mistakes will be rather relevant for all team comps that may use this character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Prioritizing other stats over EM and other mistakes to avoid with Kazuha in Genshin Impact

1) Not understanding Elemental Absorption Priority

This mistake is especially relevant for his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Casual Genshin Impact players often overlook this gameplay mechanic, which is unfortunate since it would impact Kazuha's effectiveness in some team comps. Elemental Absorption Priority basically means some elements will be prioritized over others when triggering Elemental Absorption.

Here is the priority, from highest to lowest:

Pyro Hydro Electro Cyro

So, if you have several different elements in play, the one with the higher priority will always be chosen.

Some examples of how the Elemental Burst could change depending on the element absorbed (Image via KyoStinV)

This is important since the character triggers Elemental Absorption on his Elemental Burst. For example, accidentally doing a Pyro variation of this Burst against enemies resistant to or immune to Pyro DMG would be a waste.

Note that this character's Soumon Swordsmanship Passive also triggers Elemental Absorption when he casts his Elemental Skill.

2) Prioritizing other stats over EM

Try to get his Elemental Mastery stat quite high (Image via HoYoverse)

This is more of a beginner mistake, but still one worth noting. Unlike other characters, building Elemental Mastery is absolutely crucial to making Kazuha succeed. This means it's in a player's best interest to get Elemental Mastery as the main stat on his artifacts, although Sands of Eon could use Energy Recharge instead.

His Poetics of Fuubutsu Passive encourages players to have high Elemental Mastery, with the relevant part of its description stating the following in Genshin Impact:

"Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kaedehara Kazuha will grant all party members a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus to the element absorbed by Swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s..."

Similarly, lucky players with a C6 Kazuha in Genshin Impact will also benefit from his sixth Constellation making him deal more damage based on his Elemental Mastery.

Iron Sting is F2P-friendly, so craft it if you need a good weapon for this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Elemental Mastery is a stat that is heavily used in Elemental Reactions, including Swirl. Since Kazuha usually triggers such Elemental Reactions, it's worth building this stat on him for that extra damage in addition to his aforementioned Passive and Constellation.

Swords with Elemental Mastery stats slapped on them, like Iron Sting, are incredibly useful for this character.

3) Neglecting Energy Recharge

Characters that rely heavily on their Elemental Bursts usually want high Energy Recharge (Image via HoYoverse)

While Elemental Mastery is very important on Kazuha, Energy Recharge is another stat worth investing heavily into. The majority of this character's worth comes from his massive Elemental Burst.

It costs 60 Energy, which isn't too high in this game. The exact amount of Energy Recharge% that Kazuha needs in Genshin Impact will vary from one team comp to another.

Favonius Sword is a great weapon on him since it bolsters his high Energy Recharge needs in some team comps (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, having over 200% Energy Recharge would be useful in Childe International, but that amount would be overkill in a Raiden Hypercarry. On teams where high Energy Recharge is extremely important, Favonius Sword is very valuable as a weapon.

Just note that using this weapon will require you to have some CRIT Rate% on your artifacts' substats to reliably create the extra Elemental Particles from its effect.

