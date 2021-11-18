How to get the KFC-themed wind glider, "Wings of Feasting", in Genshin Impact

One of the most anticipated items in Genshin Impact, the KFC-themed wind glider, known as Wings of Feasting, is being made available to global fans.

This was initially something that only Chinese fans could get. It was made available via a collaboration between Genshin Impact and KFC. Chinese players who bought KFC buckets could scan QR codes and get it via an email in-game.

miHoYo has now finally made it available to players worldwide. While many are not happy with the same, the method of obtaining it is quite simple.

Genshin Impact to give away KFC-themed wind glider, "Wings of Feasting", via redemption codes

Wings of Feasting will be made available within Genshin Impact between November 25 and December 8. As this is an exclusive item, players cannot obtain it beyond the above-mentioned dates.

Before they can obtain the wind glider, players need to have a Twitch account. The entire process is tied through Twitch subscriptions and involves a few small steps. The various steps on how to obtain the same have been listed below in detail.

The rewards can only be obtained through those Twitch streamers who are participating in this event. The list of streamers will be updated on 24 November 2021 on the HoYoLAB event page.

Steps to obtain Wings of Feasting in Genshin Impact

Step 1: Log in to your Twitch account on the above-mentioned dates.

Step 2: Visit a channel that will be participating in the event. The list of channels taking part can be found on HoYoLAB's event page on November 24.

Step 3: You will have to purchase a two-month Tier 1 subscription for the Twitch streamer that is involved in the event.

Step 4: A redemption code will be sent to you upon successful completion of Step 3.

Step 5: Go in-game and paste the code in the Redeem Now section found within Settings.

Once players do this, they will obtain Wings of Feasting via their in-game email. Apart from the wind glider, players will also obtain 30,000 Mora, Jade Parcels, two Tonkotsu Ramen and two Sauteed Matsuke as rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur