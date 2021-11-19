Genshin Impact: A Thousand Questions with Paimon event answers (November)

Genshin Impact has relaunched the 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event ahead of the highly anticipated 2.3 update. The web event has arrived with new questions, but the format has remained the same.

Essentially, players need to answer 10 trivia-based multiple choice questions. Each correct answer grants 5000 Mora, implying that 10 correct answers will give players 50,000 Mora.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓How to Access Event〓

Click here to take part in the event >>>

mhy.link/e4emLCA6



#GenshinImpact A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!〓How to Access Event〓Click here to take part in the event >>> A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!〓How to Access Event〓Click here to take part in the event >>>mhy.link/e4emLCA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/PfKAo5umtt

The 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event will be available for three days (November 19 to 21) in patch 2.2, and here's how players can get the answers to all the questions.

4 answers revealed for the Genshin Impact 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event

Owing to the efforts of the hard-working members of the Genshin Impact community, a document has been compiled by SoraHoshina on HoYoLAB.

The event was previously added in August 2021, and naturally, the Genshin Impact storyline has progressed a lot since then. New events, characters, events, and bosses have been introduced to the game, and the 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event now focuses on them.

Some questions based on the new content include:

Which of the following works is not sold at Yae Publishing House?

Answer: Legend of the Lone Sword

When Kairagi: Fiery Might and Kairagi: Dancing Thunder are both on the battlefield, if they are not defeated together in a short time, the other one will restore HP.

Answer: True

What is the name of the Hydro Hypostasis

Answer: He

Which of the following statements about Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Elemental Skill is true?

Answer: When cast, the skill will apply Hydro to the character once.

How to take part in 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned earlier, the 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event in Genshin Impact is a web-event. Hence, players can access it by either visiting the official event link or through the Special Event section in the Paimon Menu.

All players will receive random questions during the event and not in any particular order.

Players must not get demotivated if they get a wrong answer. After answering all 10 questions, they will be given another opportunity to answer the questions that were answered wrong on their first try.

All in all, the new Genshin Impact web event is a great way for players to pile up Mora. It is a valuable resource that can be used to upgrade characters, weapons, and their talents.

Edited by Atul S