Genshin Impact 2.4 leak reveals Shenhe’s gameplay, abilities explained

A new Genshin Impact 2.4 leak has disclosed yet another gameplay video showcasing Shenhe's abilities.

Older Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks already covered what Shenhe's abilities did, and there were some old videos on it. However, some fans appreciate a new perspective, and that's what the latest video offers. In it, Shenhe uses all of her abilities on a Hilichurl.

Yun Jin can also be seen in the party lineup in this gameplay leak, but the player doesn't swap to her. Still, the video is almost two minutes long, and it covers her entire moveset.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leak featuring Shenhe's gameplay: Information on her abilities

This Genshin Impact 2.4 leak starts with the user spawning a Hilichurl before attacking it with her normal attacks. Upon first glance, it seems as though Shenhe slides around when attacking. Also, these animations primarily involve her slashing her weapon, as opposed to stabbing motions.

Her charged attack is similar to how a unit like Xiangling thrusts forward. This player then uses her Elemental Skil to dash forward quickly. One of the first things players will notice from this video leak is that Shenhe has two charges on her Elemental Skill.

The first usage of it was the press variation. Shortly afterward, she uses the hold variation, which deals AOE Cryo DMG. She then utilizes her Elemental Burst, creating a spirit that occasionally attacks the Hilichurl.

What do Shenhe's abilities do?

The two main abilities to dissect are her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. According to Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, her Elemental Skill does the following:

Press: Shenhe dashes forward and deals Cryo DMG.

Shenhe dashes forward and deals Cryo DMG. Hold: Shenhe summons a Talisman Spirit, dealing AOE Cro DMG.

Her Elemental Skill can also create a buff known as Icy Quill. It essentially makes all attacks deal Cryo DMG based on Shenhe's current ATK value. Holding the Elemental Skill makes this buff last longer and become able to trigger more often.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks state that her Elemental Burst summons a Talisman Spirit that can decrease nearby foes' Cryo and Physical RES. It also deals Cryo DMG in set intervals. All of these old leaks line up with what players see in the recent video leak.

Genshin Impact players can't visualize Shenhe's Constellations or Passive Talents as easily through a gameplay leak. However, the above Tweet does a good job simplifying what each Constellation and Passive Talent does.

The main thing to keep in mind is that the order of the Constellations is different from what Honey Impact displays, as C1 and C2 should be swapped.

Old Shenhe gameplay leaks

This old gameplay leak didn't showcase any icons, but it does highlight her idle animations. These idle animations happen at the beginning of the video, so Genshin Impact players seeking something new don't have to skip much to see it.

The video even features her walking and running animations, which helps give players enough materials to visualize how her character works in the game.

When is Shenhe's release date in Genshin Impact 2.4?

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed] [2.4 Beta]Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

Assuming the above Genshin Impact 2.4 leak is accurate, then Shenhe will arrive on the first day of the 2.4 update. Logically, that would make her release date in early January, most likely January 5, 2022, if it follows a similar format to Genshin Impact 2.3.

