Glaze Lily locations in Genshin Impact: Best farming spots to collect the ascension material

Genshin Impact has a ton of rare and unique ascension materials to find scattered throughout its massive world. These materials are used to level up characters past certain thresholds, giving them new power and improved abilities.

Fans will need to collect these ascension materials to make their teams as strong as possible. Glaze Lilies are one of the plants native only to Liyue, and they can be found growing sparsely throughout the region. Here's where players can easily find Glaze Lilies for their ascensions.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Glaze Lilies

Finding Glaze Lilies can be difficult, as they only grow in a few places in Liyue. However, these brightly colored flowers are easy to spot if players are looking in the right places. The flowers can be found growing throughout Liyue Harbor, and Qingce Village, and there aren't many to pick due to the flower's rarity.

Still, fans will need them if they plan on ascending certain characters from the region. Only two characters in the game currently need Glaze Lilies to ascend, Ningguang and Yun Jin. These two will require 168 Glaze Lilies each to ascend to level 90, making farming for them quite difficult.

There are only around 49 Glaze Lilies growing in the wild, and fans will need to collect tons of them to get either of these characters to max level. Fortunately, Glaze Lilies respawn every 48 hours, so players won't have to wait too long to gather them again.

Fans will need to make a few trips through Liyue to gather enough to max out Ningguang or Yun Jin, so they may want to head to a friend's world to gather their Glaze Lilies as well.

Where to buy Glaze Lilies

Ms. Bai (Image via Genshin Impact)

If players need a few extra Glaze Lilies, they can also head to Qingce Village and speak with Ms. Bai who will offer three Glaze Lilies in her shop. However, these flowers are drastically overpriced, and fans shouldn't bother purchasing them unless they only need three to finish their ascension.

moved to @hyoviixi @fwblstls i would like to buy more glaze lilies but my mora and amout of glaze lilies says no i would like to buy more glaze lilies but my mora and amout of glaze lilies says no https://t.co/kD2mT25euV

Genshin Impact's Glaze Lilies can be hard to find, but are definitely worth gathering.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul